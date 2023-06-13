Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Jul 20, 1933 - Jun 13, 2023 (89 years old) Place of Birth: Providence Gender: Male Profession: Writer, Novelist, Playwright, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Cormac Mccarthy's Net Worth

What was Cormac McCarthy's net worth?

Cormac McCarthy was an American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death. Cormac died on June 13, 2023 at the age of 89.

Known for his unique narrative style that often eschews punctuation and quotation marks, McCarthy's novels explore themes of life, death, and the existential struggles of mankind, set against the backdrop of the American South and Southwest. From his first novel "The Orchard Keeper" to his Pulitzer Prize-winning work "The Road", McCarthy's writing left an indelible mark on American literature.

Several of his books were adapted into films, notably "No Country for Old Men," "The Road," "Child of God" and "All the Pretty Horses.

Early Life

Cormac McCarthy was born Charles McCarthy Jr. on July 20, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island. The family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, where McCarthy attended Catholic High School before enrolling at the University of Tennessee. During his time at university, he won the Ingram-Merrill Award for creative writing in 1959 and 1960. Although he left the university before completing his degree, these formative years in Tennessee would later inspire much of his early work.

Initial Publications and Recognition

McCarthy's first novel, "The Orchard Keeper", was published in 1965. This marked the start of the "Southern Gothic Trilogy," which also includes "Outer Dark" (1968) and "Child of God" (1973). These early works established McCarthy's style, with their focus on morose themes and evocative depictions of Southern landscapes. His fourth novel, "Suttree", released in 1979, is often considered his masterpiece from this period. It took him over 20 years to write, a testament to McCarthy's meticulous approach to his craft.

Mid-career Shift and The Border Trilogy

In the 1980s, McCarthy moved to Texas and started writing about the American Southwest. His fifth novel, "Blood Meridian" (1985), marked a shift in location and tone, introducing readers to a darker, more violent exploration of human nature. This novel, though not an immediate commercial success, has since been recognized as one of the greatest novels of the 20th century.

This thematic shift led to the "Border Trilogy" of novels – "All the Pretty Horses" (1992), "The Crossing" (1994), and "Cities of the Plain" (1998). "All the Pretty Horses" won both the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award, bringing McCarthy into mainstream literary acclaim.

Late Career and Widespread Recognition

McCarthy's later works include "No Country for Old Men" (2005) and "The Road" (2006), both of which were adapted into critically acclaimed films. "The Road", a haunting tale of a father and son journeying through a post-apocalyptic world, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2007.

In addition to his novels, McCarthy also wrote an original screenplay, "The Counselor" (2013), which was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Michael Fassbender and Penélope Cruz. This venture into film scripts further demonstrated his versatility as a writer.

Personal Life and Legacy

Cormac McCarthy was known for his private and reclusive nature. He was married three times and has two children. His first marriage, to Lee Holleman, resulted in his son, Cullen. His second marriage, to Annie DeLisle, lasted from 1967 until their divorce in 1981. His third marriage, to Jennifer Winkley, lasted from 1998 to 2006 and gave him a son, John.