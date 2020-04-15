Christopher Tolkien net worth: Christopher Tolkien was an English editor and academic who had a net worth of $150 million at the time of his death in January 2020. He is best known for being the son of author J.R.R. Tolkien. During his lifetime, Christopher negotiated hundreds of millions of dollars worth of licensing deals related to his father's work. Most recently he spearheaded a $200 million licensing deal to Amazon Studios as the director of the Tolkien Estate.

Christopher Tolkien was born in Leeds, England in November 1924 and passed away in January 2020. He was the son of J.R.R. Tolkien and Edith Tolkien. Christopher Tolkien had three children including Simon Tolkien and was married twice including to Baillie Klass. He drew the original maps for his father's The Lord of the Rings and edited much of his posthumously published work. Christopher Tolkien authored the book The Battle of the Goths and the Huns. He edited works by Geoffrey Chaucer and Humphrey Carpenter as well as those of his father. J.R.R. Tolkien passed away in 1973 and Christopher edited his works from 1977 to 2018. Tolkien won a Bodley Award in 2016. Christopher Tolkien passed away on January 16, 2020 at 95 years old.