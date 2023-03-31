Chris Powell Net Worth

What is Chris Powell's Net Worth?

Chris Powell is an American personal trainer, author, talk show host, and reality television personality who has a net worth of $10 million. Not to be confused with the British soccer player/coach Chris Powell, Chris Powell is best known for his role on the ABC television series "Extreme Weight Loss" that aired from 2011 to 2015.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Arizona Gender: Male Profession: Personal trainer Nationality: United States of America

Early Life

Christopher Powell was born on March 2, 1978, in Phoenix, Arizona. He got into weightlifting when he was just 14 years old after years of being the "smallest kid in class" and getting bullied by the others. He challenged himself to lift heavier weights every day, and when he noticed a change in his body a month later, he was hooked and realized he was in control of his body and health. After graduating from high school, he continued his health education by attending Arizona State University. Chris earned a degree in Exercise Science with a focus on Biomechanics and Physiology along with a Strength and Conditioning Specialist Certification.

Career

In 2008, Chris Powell co-founded the weight-loss program and website ReshapeTheNation.com along with one of his former clients, David Elmore Smith. Chris participated in the TLC documentary "650-Pound Virgin" as the trainer for Smith and helped him lose 400 pounds.

Powell was the host and personal trainer on the U.S. reality television series "Extreme Weight Loss" that was formerly known as "Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition." He appeared on the "Extreme Weight Loss" DVDs and authored two books: "Choose to Lose: The 7-Day Carb Cycle Solution" and "Chris Powell's Choose More Lose More for Life." Over the years, Chris Powell has also contributed to "Good Morning Arizona," "Good Morning America," and hosted a series of webisodes called "Meet the Powell Pack." Other television appearances included spots on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "The View," and "20/20."

Chris Powell runs his own company called Transform in his effort to continue to help bring wellness to the world. The Transform app is a robust guide filled with thousands of workouts and nearly 1 million different foods and has been downloaded over 400,000 times.

Powell has earned certifications from some of the world's leading nutrition and fitness organizations such as NASM, CrossFit, and Precision Nutrition and has contributed as a regular writer for national publications such as "Men's Health," "Men's Fitness," and "Women's Health."

Personal Life

Chris Powell is 5'8″ and weighs 185 pounds.

Chris was married to author and fitness coach Heidi Powell for almost ten years. In May of 2020, the couple announced their divorce on the social media platform Instagram. The couple had two children together to go along with two Heidi had from a previous relationship.

Real Estate

After announcing their divorce, Chris and Heidi Powell listed their custom, Mesa, Arizona, home for sale for $1.3 million. They had originally purchased the 4,600-square-foot mansion with 600-square-foot guesthouse and a resort-like backyard for $1.1 million in 2013 from San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain. The six-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom gated-community home includes a movie theater, game room, and basketball court.