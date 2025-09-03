What is Chloe Malle's net worth and salary?

Chloe Malle is an American journalist and editor who has a net worth of $5 million. Chloe Malle is best known for being the head of editorial content at Vogue. Appointed in 2025, she succeeded Anna Wintour, who had reigned over the magazine for nearly four decades and became a symbol of fashion publishing worldwide. Malle's appointment marked one of the most significant leadership changes in the history of Condé Nast. She previously oversaw Vogue's website and co-hosted its podcast, where she helped sharpen the publication's digital strategy by emphasizing distinctive voices and creative projects like "Dogue," a playful canine cover contest. Although she grew up with extraordinary privilege as the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and French filmmaker Louis Malle, Chloe has carved out her own reputation in journalism, known for her wit, energy, and strong editorial instincts.

Her vision for Vogue is centered on originality, cultural relevance, and redefining the magazine as a collectible rather than disposable product. She has also emphasized building a more focused and engaged digital audience, moving away from chasing mass traffic with generic trending stories. In her own words, she is intent on creating "a noticeable shift that makes this mine," positioning herself as both the inheritor of Wintour's legacy and a leader for a new era.

Early Life

Chloe Françoise Malle was born in 1985 to parents deeply rooted in the arts. Her mother, Candice Bergen, is a celebrated actress best known for her Emmy-winning role in "Murphy Brown," while her father, Louis Malle, was an acclaimed French director whose films included "My Dinner with Andre" and "Au Revoir les Enfants." Growing up between Los Angeles and New York, Chloe was surrounded by culture, creativity, and celebrity from an early age.

She attended Brown University, where she studied literary arts and comparative literature. After graduating, she began her journalism career at The New York Observer. Her work soon expanded to include bylines in The New York Times and other high-profile outlets. Even as she acknowledged the privileges of her upbringing, Malle pushed herself to build a professional identity beyond being "Candice Bergen's daughter."

Career at Vogue

Malle joined Vogue in 2023 to oversee its digital platforms. In that role, she helped shift the magazine's online identity toward more niche, personality-driven coverage. She launched fresh projects such as Dogue, expanded wedding coverage by 30 percent, and commissioned provocative voices like Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy, as a political correspondent during the 2024 election.

Her editorial approach combines irreverence with sophistication. Rather than competing with the endless churn of quick news stories, Malle believes Vogue should prioritize thoughtful, witty, and visually striking features that highlight cultural moments. She also has ambitious plans for the print product, envisioning fewer but more collectible issues published around key cultural themes, printed on high-quality paper stock.

In September 2025, Condé Nast announced that Malle would replace Anna Wintour as the leader of Vogue's U.S. edition. Her official title, "head of editorial content," reflects how magazine publishing has evolved in the digital age. Wintour continues to serve as Condé Nast's global chief content officer and remains Malle's direct supervisor, making the transition both historic and unusually complex.

Vogue Salary

At the height of her power, Anna Wintour's salary was $4 million per year, a figure that included her base pay along with various perks and allowances. While Chloe Malle is unlikely to start at quite that level, industry observers believe her compensation is substantial. Given the prestige of the role and the demands of leading a flagship Condé Nast title, she is almost certainly earning at least $1–2 million per year. Her salary reflects both her leadership responsibilities and the fact that Vogue remains one of the most influential publications in global media.

Leadership Style and Public Persona

Unlike the icy reputation associated with Wintour, Malle has been described as warm, approachable, and even playful. She is known for her charisma and for resisting the elitist, snobbish image often tied to the fashion world. For example, she once spontaneously danced at a Tommy Hilfiger runway show with musician Jon Batiste, underscoring her more relaxed style. Her office décor includes Lego figures of Disney villains assembled by her young son, signaling that she is unafraid to bring a sense of humor and humanity into Vogue's hallowed halls.

She also identifies more as a journalist than as a fashion insider, a distinction that makes her stand out in the fashion publishing landscape. Wintour herself praised Malle as both "a voracious, engaged journalist" and someone with "an eye for the definitive image," highlighting her balance of editorial instinct and visual sense.

Personal Life

Malle's personal life is deeply intertwined with her high-profile family. Her mother, Candice Bergen, continues to be a towering figure in Hollywood, and her late father, Louis Malle, remains one of cinema's most respected directors. Chloe has been candid about her privileged upbringing, admitting that she has benefited from being a so-called "nepo baby," but also emphasizing her determination to work harder and establish her own credibility.