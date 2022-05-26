Charles Gibson Net Worth:

What Is Charles Gibson's Net Worth?

Charles Gibson is an American former broadcast television anchor and journalist who has a net worth of $50 million. Gibson hosted "Good Morning America" from 1987 to 2006, and from 2006 to 2009, he anchored "World News with Charles Gibson." Charles has also co-anchored "20/20" (1998–2000) and "Primetime" (2000–2004) and moderated numerous political debates. Gibson delivered his final "World News" broadcast on December 18, 2009, and in 2022, he began co-hosting the podcast "The Bookcase." He also appeared in the 2007 TV movie "Elmo's Christmas Countdown" and a 2016 episode of the Netflix series "House of Cards," and he co-wrote the 2008 TV special "Audition: Barbara Walters' Journey."

Salary

At the peak of his "Good Morning America" career, Charles Gibson earned a salary of $7 million per year.

Early Life

Charles Gibson was born Charles deWolf Gibson on March 9, 1943, in Evanston, Illinois. He is the son of Burdett Gibson and Georgianna Law. Charles was raised in Washington, D.C., and he studied at the Sidwell Friends School. After graduating from the private college-preparatory school, Gibson earned an A.B. in history from Princeton University in 1965. As a college student, he joined the Princeton Tower Club, worked as the News Director of the school's radio station, WPRB-FM, and wrote a senior thesis titled "The Land and Capital Problems of Pre-Famine Ireland." Charles served in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1966, and he became an honorary chair of the National Coast Guard Museum Association in 2014.

Career

In 1966, Gibson began working as a producer at RKO General, then he was an anchor and reporter at WLVA television in Virginia. He moved to Washington, D.C.'s WMAL-TV, an ABC network affiliate, in 1970, and in 1974, he joined the syndicated Television News Inc., where he covered the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon's resignation. Charles was hired by ABC News in 1975, and he served as a White House correspondent (1976–1977), general assignment reporter (1977–1981), and House of Representatives correspondent (1981–1987). He also worked as a fill-in anchor and a correspondent for "World News Tonight with Peter Jennings," a substitute anchor on "World News This Morning" and "Nightline," and an anchor on "ABC World News Saturday." In early 1987, Gibson began co-anchoring ABC's "Good Morning America" with Joan Lunden, and it was the country's most-watched morning show from 1985 to 1995. Charles narrated the 1990 documentary "Lucky Number," which aired on Maryland Public Television, and in May 1998, he briefly left "Good Morning America." The show started losing viewers to "Today," and Gibson returned to the series in January 1999. He co-anchored ABC's "20/20" with Connie Chung from 1998 to 1999, and he left "Good Morning America" again in June 2006. In 2004, Charles moderated a debate between President George W. Bush and Senator John Kerry ahead of the presidential election.

In mid-2005, Gibson was a regular substitute anchor on "World News Tonight" after Peter Jennings received treatment for lung cancer. He announced Jennings' death on August 7, 2005, and he was hired to anchor the show full-time in May 2006. In July 2006, it was announced that "World News Tonight" would be renamed "World News with Charles Gibson," and in 2008, he co-moderated the Democratic Party's presidential election debate between Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton. Charles hosted the 2009 "20/20" documentary "Over a Barrel: The Truth About Oil," and in September 2009, ABC News announced that he would be retiring from "World News with Charles Gibson" and that Diane Sawyer would be his replacement. On his final broadcast on December 18, 2009, Charles stated, "It's hard to walk away from what I honestly think is the best job in the world. But my parents taught me you should understay, not overstay, your welcome. And there is so much to do. In the years I have left, I don't want to miss any of it." In 2010, Gibson took part in "Voices in Leadership," a webcast series from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and on November 8, 2016, he contributed to ABC News' presidential election coverage. In May 2022, he began co-hosting the ABC Audio podcast "The Bookcase" with his daughter Kate, and Oprah Winfrey was a guest on the first episode.

Personal Life

Charles married educator Arlene Joy on July 20, 1968, and they have two daughters, Katherine and Jessica. From 2006 to 2015, Gibson was a member of Princeton University's board of trustees, and he has delivered commencement addresses at graduation ceremonies for Vassar College (1989), Monmouth University (2006), and Union College (2007). He has received honorary doctors of humane letters from Monmouth University and Union College, and Union College also gave him a framed copy of his father's entry in the 1923 yearbook. Charles donated $75,000 to help establish the Burdett Gibson Class of 1923 Scholarship.

Awards and Nominations

Gibson earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Special Class Program for "Good Morning America" in 1990, 1991, 1994, 1995, and 1996. He received more than a dozen News & Documentary Emmy nominations, winning Special Classification for Outstanding News and Documentary Program Achievement – Programs and Outstanding News and Documentary Program Achievement – Programs & Segments for "ABC 2000: The Millennium" in 2000, Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing News Story in a News Magazine for "Primetime Live" in 2004, and Outstanding Live Coverage of a Current News Story – Long Form for "ABC News: Inauguration 2009" in 2010. In 2006, Charles won a Writers Guild of America Award for News – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report for "Peter Jennings Remembered." He received a National Journalism Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Humanities in 1973 and a Paul White Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association in 2006, and Quinnipiac University honored him with the Fred Friendly First Amendment Award in 2008.

Real Estate

In 2018, Gibson put his ski chalet in Park City, Utah, on the market for $9.4 million. He had the home built in 1995, and Charles' brother designed it. The home measures 8,507 square feet and includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, glass walls, a game room, an office, and a hot tub.