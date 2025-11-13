Charissa Thompson Net Worth

What is Charissa Thompson's Net Worth and Salary?

Charissa Thompson is an American television personality and sportscaster who has a net worth of $6 million. Charissa Thompson works for Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video, and previously worked for Big Ten Network, ESPN, Versus, and Yahoo! Sports. She also formerly co-hosted the entertainment news show "Extra" and the reality sports competition show "Ultimate Beastmaster."

Early Life and Education

Charissa Thompson was born on May 4, 1982 in Seattle, Washington. She has two older siblings. Thompson attended Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, Washington before moving to California. There, she attended community college before transferring to the University of California, Santa Barbara. Thompson graduated from UCSB with her BA in 2004.

Sportscasting

Early in her sportscasting career, Thompson covered various college sports on Fox Sports Net and Big Ten Network, and served as a sideline reporter for college football and basketball games. On Fox Sports Net, she appeared on such shows as "The Baseball Report," "BCS Breakdown," and "The BCS Show," hosted "Toughest Cowboy," and co-hosted "The Best Damn Sports Show Period" with Chris Rose and John Salley. Meanwhile, Thompson appeared on such Big Ten Network programs as "Big Ten's Best" and "Friday Night Tailgate." She eventually moved up to becoming a sideline reporter for "NFL on Fox" in 2008. The next year, Thompson became a reporter for "NHL on Versus." In 2010, she covered the Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the FIFA World Cup in South Africa for Yahoo! Sports. For Yahoo! Sports in 2011, Thompson covered the BCS National Championship Game, Super Bowl XLV, and the NBA All-Star Game.

Thompson joined ESPN in mid-2011 and began co-hosting "Numbers Never Lie" with Michael Smith. She remained with ESPN until mid-2013, filling in as host on "SportsNation" and "First Take." Thompson then returned to Fox Sports for the launch of Fox Sports 1. On the channel, she became the host of "Fox Sports Live" and later "Fox NFL Kickoff." In 2018, Thompson became the new host of "NFL Films Presents." Later, in 2022, she began hosting pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage on "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime Video.

Other Broadcasting Appearances

Thompson has appeared on a number of programs outside the sports world. In 2009, she co-hosted the GSN show "Big Saturday Night" and appeared as a sideline reporter on the ABC reality show "Shaq Vs." Thompson returned to ABC in 2013 to co-host the reality competition show "Splash" with Joey Lawrence. The following year, she began co-hosting the syndicated entertainment news show "Extra" with Mario Lopez and Tracey Edmonds. She remained on the show until 2017. That year, with actor Terry Crews, Thompson was a co-host for the first season of the Netflix reality competition series "Ultimate Beastmaster." Among her other broadcasting gigs, she began co-hosting the podcast "Calm Down" with fellow sportscaster Erin Andrews in 2021.

Personal Life

In early 2020, Thompson got engaged to sports agent Kyle Thousand. The pair married at the end of the year. Thompson and Thousand got divorced in the spring of 2022. Previously, Thompson dated ESPN analyst and former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams. She was also married in the 1990s when she was in her mid-20s.

Real Estate

In 2016, Thompson paid $2.5 million for a beach house in Malibu. She sold this house within a few months for her exact asking price.