Carol Higgins Clark net worth: Carol Higgins Clark is an American author and actress who has a net worth of $30 million. She is best known for authoring the Regan Reilly series of books.

Carol Higgins Clark was born in New York City, New York in July 1956. She is the daughter of suspense writer Mary Higgins Clark and co-authored several Christmas novels with her mother. Her mother was one of the most successful authors of the last 50 years. At the time of her death, Mary Higgins was worth $140 million. Carol Higgins Clark is the former sister-in-law of author Mary Jane Clark. Carol Higgins Clark is a mystery writer who won the 1992 Agatha Award and the 1993 Anthony Award for Best First Novel for her debut novel Decked in 1992. That was the first of her Regan Reilly series which includes Deck the Halls which was co-written by Mary Higgins Clark. Carol Higgins Clark has also authored the novel He Sees You When You're Sleeping and the collections The Christmas Collection and A Holiday Collection with her mother. As an actress she has appeared in several TV movies.