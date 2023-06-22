Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $2.5 Million Date of Birth: Dec 1, 1958 (64 years old) Place of Birth: Glastonbury Gender: Female Profession: Screenwriter, Film Producer, Author, Television producer, Writer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Candace Bushnell's Net Worth

What is Candace Bushnell's Net Worth?

Candace Bushnell is an American author and producer who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Candace Bushnell sold her first children's story to a publisher when she was 19 years old. Bushnell continued to pursue her writing career and landed a job penning a humor column for the "New York Observer" in the early '90s. The column, "Sex and the City", was based on Bushnell's dating and social life. As you know, the columns were later adapted into the HBO TV series "Sex and the City," which starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. As we detail in the next section, Candace would later reveal that she did not actually make that much money from "Sex and the City." She earned 90% of her fortune thanks to her other best-selling books.

Candace Bushnell has since written "4 Blondes", "Trading Up", "Lipstick Jungle", "One Fifth Avenue", "The Carrie Diaries", and "Summer and the City". Her novel, "Lipstick Jungle", was also adapted for a TV show that starred Brooke Shields. In 2005, she judged the reality show "Wickedly Perfect" and, two years later, began hosting her own talk show on Sirius Satellite Radio called "Sex, Success and Sensibility". Bushnell's eighth book, "Killing Monica", was released in 2015. In 2019 she released a book titled "Is There Still Sex in the City?". She married to New York City Ballet dancer Charles Askegard in 2002, though they are now divorced.

Sex and the City Earnings

Despite what you may assume, Candace has NOT earned millions of dollars from "Sex and the City," even after the show aired six seasons and spawned several movies. In an interview conducted in June 2023 Candace revealed she sold the film and TV rights for just $100,000.

In that same interview Candace revealed that 90% of her wealth today comes from endeavors outside of "Sex and the City," primarily her best-selling books.

Early Life

Candace Bushnell was born on December 1, 1958 in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

From an early age, Bushnell exhibited a deep passion for writing. Growing up in a suburban town, she found solace in crafting stories and exploring the complexities of human relationships. After completing her high school education, Bushnell pursued her dreams by enrolling at Rice University in Houston, Texas. There, she studied English and theater, honing her literary skills and immersing herself in the world of storytelling.

New York City: The Inspiration Behind "Sex and the City"

In the early 1980s, Bushnell made a pivotal decision that would shape her career trajectory. She moved to the bustling city of New York, seeking the vibrancy and energy that would ignite her creativity. It was amidst the hustle and bustle of Manhattan that she discovered her inspiration for what would become her most celebrated work, "Sex and the City." Drawing from her own experiences and those of her friends, Bushnell began chronicling the dating lives, careers, and friendships of urban women in the city that never sleeps.

Journalism Career

Prior to achieving literary fame, Bushnell embarked on a successful career in journalism. She began as a freelance writer for various publications, including Mademoiselle and The New York Observer. Her incisive articles and witty commentary on relationships, women's issues, and the dynamics of modern society garnered attention and praise. Through her journalistic work, Bushnell established herself as a keen observer of human behavior and an insightful commentator on the evolving landscape of relationships in contemporary urban life.

"Sex and the City"

In 1996, Bushnell's debut novel, "Sex and the City," was published, catapulting her into the literary spotlight. The book, a collection of columns originally featured in The New York Observer, captured the zeitgeist of the time, resonating with readers worldwide. It delved into the lives of four dynamic female friends navigating the complexities of love, sex, and career in New York City. The immense success of the novel led to the creation of the iconic television series of the same name, which aired from 1998 to 2004. With its frank discussions on relationships and its unapologetic portrayal of female sexuality, "Sex and the City" became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a generation of women to embrace their independence and celebrate their own narratives.

Literary Success: Novels and Memoirs

Building on the triumph of "Sex and the City," Bushnell continued to captivate readers with her subsequent novels and memoirs. She explored various themes, including ambition, fame, and the complexities of modern love, in works such as "Lipstick Jungle," "One Fifth Avenue," and "The Carrie Diaries," a prequel to the "Sex and the City" series. Bushnell's signature blend of humor, sharp wit, and social commentary cemented her status as a leading voice in contemporary literature.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Candace was married to ballet dancer Charles Askegard from 2002 to 2012.

In 2005 Candace paid $661,500 for a farmhouse in Connecticut. She listed this home for sale in 2018 for $1.15 million. She did not find a buyer until January 2020 when she offloaded the property at a loss, for $600,000.

In August 2015 Candace sold an apartment in New York City for $2.6 million.

In February 2016 she paid $770,000 for a new apartment in NYC.