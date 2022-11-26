Brooklyn Beckham Net Worth:

What is Brooklyn Beckham's net worth?

Brooklyn Beckham is an English author, photographer, and social media personality who has a net worth of $10 million. Brooklyn Beckham is best known for being the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn published the photography book "What I See" in 2017, and he has appeared in the 2013 film "Underdogs" and The Vamps' 2015 music video "Wake Up." Beckham has graced the covers of magazines such as "Icon," "Dazed Korea," "Miss Vogue," and "Wonderland," and he has more than 14 million followers on Instagram.

Early Life

Brooklyn Beckham was born Brooklyn Joseph Beckham on March 4, 1999, in Westminster, London, England. He is the son of fashion designer Victoria Beckham (née Adams), who is best known for being a member of the popular girl group the Spice Girls in the '90s, and former professional footballer David Beckham. Brooklyn's birth took place at London's Portland Hospital, and it was reported that his parents chose the name Brooklyn because that's where he was conceived. Victoria set the record straight in her autobiography "Learning to Fly," writing, "It was when we were in Marbella that we came up with the name Brooklyn. We already knew he was a boy and so I knew he could end up a footballer, so it had to be a name that was a bit blokey. I had always liked the name Brooke and then we suddenly thought about Brooklyn. I'd always like it as a place – it's very multi-cultural, very grounded. And it was only afterwards that I realized how appropriate it was because it was in New York that I found out I was pregnant and where David came after the World Cup."

Beckham and his three younger siblings, Romeo, Harper, and Cruz, grew up in Madrid, Spain, and Los Angeles, California, where David played for the teams Real Madrid and LA Galaxy. In late 2004, Brooklyn and Romeo were baptized in a private chapel that was built on the grounds of the family's mansion in Hertfordshire, and Beckham's godparents are Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John, and John's husband, David Furnish. When Brooklyn was 15, he spent his weekends working at a West London coffee shop. As a teenager, he played football with the Arsenal F.C. Academy, but he didn't receive a scholarship to keep playing with the academy, so he left in 2015. Beckham briefly studied photography at the Parsons School of Design at New York's New School.

Career

In 2014, Beckham began his modeling career and went on to appear on covers and in editorials for magazines such as "Interview," "Vogue China," "T:The New York Times Style Magazine," and "L'Uomo Vogue." He has served as a brand ambassador for Huawei's Honor 8 smartphones alongside Henry Cavill and Scarlett Johansson, and at the age of 16, he appeared in a Burberry BRIT campaign with models Eliza Thomas, Ben Rees, Maddie Demaine, Carvell Conduah, and Liv Mason Pearson. His hiring attracted criticism from from several photographers, with Chris Floyd stating, "David and Victoria Beckham represent sheer willpower and graft. Especially her, she's climbed that mountain all by herself. They represent hard work and then their 16-year-old son comes along and it's sheer nepotism. He hasn't done it from hard work, which is counter-intuitive to what his parents represent." Burberry CEO Christopher Bailey defended the decision, saying, "Brooklyn has a really great eye for image and Instagram works brilliantly for him as a platform to showcase his work. His style and attitude were exactly what we wanted to capture the spirit of this new fragrance campaign."

In 2017, Beckham released the book "What I See," a collection of approximately 300 photographs. The book is described as "a glimpse behind the scenes into the life of Brooklyn Beckham through his own words and featuring a highly curated collection of his own photographs." In 2019, Brooklyn interned for photographer Rankin in the U.K. In 2021, Beckham launched the "Cookin' With Brooklyn" video series, and the "New York Post" reported that more than 60 professionals were involved in creating each episode and that it cost $100,000 per episode to make the show.

Personal Life

In July 2020 he announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz. Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, is a multi-billionaire investor.

Beckham and Peltz married in a Jewish ceremony on April 09, 2022, at her father's sprawling Florida estate. Brooklyn previously dated actress Chloë Grace Moretz, and the two attended the 2016 Democratic National Convention together to support Hillary Clinton. Beckham has a Hebrew tattoo on his left arm reading "I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine." The quote is a line from the "Song of Songs" in the Hebrew Bible, and Brooklyn's parents got matching tattoos of the phrase to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. In August 2022, Beckham told "USA Today" that he has 100 tattoos, and that he estimates that around 70 of them are dedicated to Peltz. In "People" magazine's 2022 "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, Brooklyn spoke about married life and future plans, stating, "I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

Real Estate

In June 2021, Brooklyn and Nicola paid $10.5 million for a 7,700 square foot home in Beverly Hills, California. They put the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on the market for $10,999,999 in February 2022.