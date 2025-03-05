What is Braunwyn Windham-Burke's net worth?

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $4 million. Braunwyn Windham-Burke rose to prominence as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," joining the long-running Bravo reality series in its 14th season. Her tenure on the show captured significant personal transformations, most notably her coming out as a lesbian in December 2020 while still married to her husband of 23 years. This made her the first openly gay housewife in the franchise's history.

Beyond reality television, Windham-Burke has emerged as an LGBTQ+ advocate, particularly after relocating to Tennessee, where she and her wife Jennifer Spinner have faced challenges as a same-sex couple in the South. As a mother of seven children and a woman who publicly embraced her authentic identity later in life, Windham-Burke represents the complexities of modern family dynamics, sobriety journeys, and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Reality Television Career

Windham-Burke joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2019 for the show's 14th season. During her time on the series, viewers followed her journey as she navigated family life with seven children and her then-husband Sean Burke. Her storylines included her struggles with alcohol, which culminated in her becoming sober, a journey she began in 2020 during filming.

After two seasons on the show, Windham-Burke departed from the main cast. Her time on RHOC coincided with major life transformations, providing a public platform for her coming out story and sobriety journey.

Personal Life and Coming Out

In December 2020, while still married to Sean Burke, Windham-Burke publicly came out as a lesbian in an interview with GLAAD. This revelation marked a watershed moment for the "Real Housewives" franchise, as she became the first openly gay housewife across all iterations of the show.

Initially, Windham-Burke and her husband attempted to navigate a new marital arrangement, with Sean continuing to live with the family while Windham-Burke began dating women. The couple eventually separated, with their divorce being finalized in November 2023 after 23 years of marriage. They share 50/50 custody of their seven children: Bella, Rowan, Jacob, twins Caden and Curren, Koa, and Hazel.

Relationship with Jennifer Spinner

Windham-Burke began dating Jennifer Spinner in July 2022 after meeting through Instagram. Their relationship progressed through multiple commitment ceremonies: Windham-Burke proposed to Spinner in New York City in July 2023, followed by Spinner proposing to Windham-Burke with the help of her four youngest children in October 2023.

The couple exchanged rings in North Carolina on New Year's Eve and had an unofficial ceremony at Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day. They legally married on December 4, 2024, in a small ceremony at their Nashville home with five of Windham-Burke's seven children present.

The couple cited concerns about LGBTQ+ rights in Tennessee under Donald Trump's presidency as a reason for expediting their legal marriage, wanting to ensure they would be "grandfathered in" to any potential changes to same-sex marriage laws.

Advocacy and Life in the South

Despite facing backlash as a same-sex couple in Tennessee, Windham-Burke and Spinner have chosen to make their home in Nashville. Spinner serves on the advisory board of Franklin Pride TN, while the couple uses their platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Their decision to legally marry ahead of their planned 2026 celebration was described by Windham-Burke as "our own little act of protest" against the political climate in Tennessee regarding LGBTQ+ rights. The couple plans to have larger wedding celebrations in Guatemala, California, and New York in 2026.

Sobriety Journey

During her time on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Windham-Burke openly discussed her struggles with alcohol and began her sobriety journey in 2020. This personal transformation coincided with her coming out, making her time on reality television a period of profound change and self-discovery.

Her sobriety journey has been an important aspect of her public identity, demonstrating her commitment to authenticity and health as she embarked on this new chapter of her life.