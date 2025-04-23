What is Brandon Sklenar's Net Worth?

Brandon Sklenar is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Brandon Skelnar is known for his performances in such films as "Midway," "Emily the Criminal," "It Ends with Us," and "Drop." He is also known for his role as Spencer Dutton on the Western drama television series "1923." Elsewhere on television, Sklenar had guest roles on "Truth Be Told," "New Girl," "Westworld," and "The Offer."

Early Life and Education

Brandon Sklenar was born on June 26, 1990, in Dover, New Jersey to Francine and Bruce. He attended Hackettstown High School, graduating in 2008. Sklenar subsequently attended County College of Morris for two months before he dropped out and moved to Los Angeles.

Film Career

Sklenar made his film debut with a small part in the 2011 film "Cornered." He next appeared in the 2016 film "Hunky Dory." The year after that, Sklenar starred alongside Natalia Warner and Logan Huffman in the horror film "Temple." He went on to appear in four films in 2018, including the biopics "Mapplethorpe" and "Vice." In the former, Sklenar played one of the brothers of the titular photographer, and in the latter he played the fictional Bobby Prentace. Closing out the decade, Sklenar portrayed US Navy pilot George Gay in Roland Emmerich's World War II film "Midway." He went on to appear in two films in 2020: the neo-noir Western crime thriller "The Big Ugly" and the drama "Indigo Valley," based on Jaclyn Bethany's short film of the same name. In 2021, Sklenar acted in the crime comedy "Jonesin'" and the horror thriller "Karen."

Sklenar was in two films in 2022: the crime thriller "Emily the Criminal" and the science-fiction film "Futra Days." He had one of his biggest film roles yet in 2024, playing the ex-boyfriend of Blake Lively's protagonist in the romantic drama "It Ends with Us," an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. Sklenar continued to land major roles in 2025, with his first film of the year being the drama "Green and Gold," co-starring Craig T. Nelson and the late M. Emmet Walsh in his final film role. Next, Sklenar starred opposite Meghann Fahy in the thriller "Drop," playing her character's date. His third film of 2025 was Paul Feig's psychological thriller "The Housemaid," based on the novel of the same name by Freida McFadden. Others in the cast include Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Television Career

Sklenar first appeared on television in 2012 with a bit part on "Dating Rules from My Future Self." Later in the decade, he had guest roles on "Truth Be Told," "Fall into Me," and "New Girl." Sklenar had his most prolific year on television in 2022, appearing in two episodes of "Westworld," the pilot of "Walker: Independence," and the miniseries "The Offer." In "The Offer," about the creation of the 1972 film "The Godfather," he portrayed actor Burt Reynolds. Also in 2022, Sklenar began starring on the Western drama series "1923," marking his first main role on television. He played Spencer Dutton, the younger son of James and Margaret Dutton from the previous series, "1883." Sklenar starred alongside Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, and Julia Schlaepfer, among others. "1923" ran for two seasons, concluding in April 2025.

Personal Life

In 2020, Sklenar began dating nutritionist and personal trainer Courtney Salviolo, whom he met on the dating app Hinge.