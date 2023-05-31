Brad Falchuk net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: 1971 (52 years old) Place of Birth: Newton Gender: Male Profession: Screenwriter, Television Director, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Brad Falchuk's Net Worth

What is Brad Falchuk's Net Worth and Salary?

Brad Falchuk is an American television writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $30 million. In addition to being Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad is known for producing television shows including "Glee," "American Horror Story" and "Nip/Tuck." He also produced "Scream Queens," "Pose," "The Politician" and "9-1-1: Lone Star." He is super-producer Ryan Murphy's longtime producing partner. Brad and Gwyneth have been married since 2018.

Brad and producing partner Ryan Murphy were both propelled to major success when they co-created, wrote, and executive produced the Fox series "Glee." Glee became a pop culture phenomenon, airing 121 episodes over six seasons between 2009 and 2015.

Falchuk has won two AFI Awards for TV Program of the Year for Glee and a TV Quick Award for Best New Drama for Glee. Falchuk has been nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and two Writers Guild of America Awards. As of this writing he has won two Emmys.

In March 2019 Brad signed a 4-year "mega overall" deal with Netflix that was reported as "eight figures". A year earlier, his producing partner Ryan Murphy signed a 5-year $300 million deal with Netflix.

Early Life and Education

Brad Falchuk was born on March 1, 1971 in Newton, Massachusetts. He grew up with a love of storytelling, which led him to pursue a degree in film at the American Film Institute. His early passion for the visual narrative would become a cornerstone of his career in television. It was during his time at the American Film Institute that Falchuk began to hone his distinctive storytelling style, which is characterized by its attention to character development and its ability to blend drama, humor, and suspense.

Nip/Tuck

Falchuk began his professional career as a writer for the television series "Mutant X," but it was his work on the series "Nip/Tuck" that truly put him on the map. Working alongside Ryan Murphy, Falchuk ascended to the position of co-executive producer and showcased his prowess as a compelling storyteller. The show was well-received by critics and audiences alike, establishing Falchuk as a significant figure in television.

Glee

In 2009, Falchuk partnered with Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan to create "Glee," a musical dramedy series that became a cultural phenomenon. As a writer, director, and executive producer, Falchuk played a critical role in the show's development and success. "Glee" won numerous awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and solidified Falchuk's reputation as a creative powerhouse.

American Horror Story and American Crime Story

In 2011, Falchuk and Murphy co-created the anthology series "American Horror Story." Each season presented a new narrative, pushing the boundaries of the horror genre on television and cementing Falchuk's status as a versatile storyteller. Later, Falchuk and Murphy expanded their anthology approach to the true crime genre with "American Crime Story," earning critical acclaim and numerous awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series for "The People v. O. J. Simpson."

9-1-1 and Continued Success

In 2018, Falchuk, Murphy, and Tim Minear co-created the procedural drama "9-1-1" for Fox. The show, which explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders, has been highly successful and has spawned a spin-off series, "9-1-1: Lone Star."

Personal Life

Brad began dating fellow TV producer Suzanne Bukinik in 1994. They married in 2002 and had two children before divorcing in 2013. The following year Brad began dating actress Gwyneth Paltry. They actually met back in 2010 on the set of Glee when she first came to the show to play the role of Holly Holliday on the series. They became engaged in 2018 and married a few months later in the Hamptons.

Brad's brother Evan founded the United Independent Party and his mother Nancy is the national president of the American Jewish women's organization Hadassah. In 2008 he underwent emergency spinal surgery which inspired the Glee episode "Wheels".

Real Estate

In 2014 Brad paid director Sam Raimi $5.6 million for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood.

In 2014 he paid $3.85 million for a home in Malibu which he sold in 2016 for $4.65 million. He sold the home in July 2019 for $10.6 million.