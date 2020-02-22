Bob Doyle net worth: Bob Doyle is an American teacher and author who has a net worth of $10 million. Bob Doyle was born in Fall River, Massachusetts in June 1963. He is best known as a Law of Attraction teacher and for being featured in the movie The Secret in 2006. Doyle also appeared in the 2010 documentary The Boundless Living Challenge. Bob Doyle narrated the 2015 documentary Higher Heights. He executive produced the documentary The Boundless Living Challenge and appeared in the short Vision Board in 2018. Doyle created the Wealth Beyond Reason program and Follow Your Passion, Find Your Power.