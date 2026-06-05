What is Bill Whitaker's net worth and salary?

Bill Whitaker is an American television journalist and correspondent who has a net worth of $10 million. Bill Whatker's salary is $5 million per year.

Bill Whitaker is best known for his long career at CBS News and for his work as a correspondent on "60 Minutes," where he has reported on politics, international affairs, social issues, culture, science, race, criminal justice, and major national events. Whitaker joined CBS News in the 1980s and built a reputation as a calm, incisive, and deeply prepared reporter, first through his work in local and national assignments and later as one of the most respected figures on the network's flagship newsmagazine.

Over the course of his career, Whitaker has covered presidential campaigns, natural disasters, wars, social movements, major court cases, and some of the most consequential stories in modern American life. He became a "60 Minutes" correspondent in 2014, joining the most prestigious newsmagazine in American television. In 2026, during a period of turmoil at the program following the firings of several senior staff members and longtime correspondent Scott Pelley, Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, and Jon Wertheim said they had decided to remain with the show, writing to colleagues that they did not want to see "60 Minutes" die.

Early Life

Bill Whitaker was born on August 26, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended Hobart College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in American history. He later earned a master's degree in African American studies from Boston University and also studied journalism at the University of California, Berkeley.

Whitaker's academic background helped shape the perspective he brought to journalism. His reporting has often combined traditional field work with a strong sense of history, culture, race, and institutional accountability. Before becoming a nationally known television journalist, he worked his way through local and regional news, developing the steady on-camera presence and reporting discipline that would define his CBS career.

Early Journalism Career

Whitaker began his broadcasting career in public television before moving into local news. He worked at KQED in San Francisco and later became a reporter for WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina. He then joined WBBM-TV in Chicago, where he covered major local and regional stories and gained experience in one of the country's most competitive media markets.

His work in local television helped establish him as a versatile reporter who could handle breaking news, political coverage, human-interest stories, and investigative assignments. That range made him a natural fit for national network news.

CBS News Career

Whitaker joined CBS News in 1984. One of his early roles at the network was as a reporter based in Atlanta, where he covered the South and reported on major regional and national developments. He later became CBS News' Tokyo correspondent, covering stories across Asia, including political, economic, and military developments in Japan, China, and other parts of the region.

After returning to the United States, Whitaker became a Los Angeles-based correspondent for CBS News. In that role, he covered some of the biggest stories of the 1990s and 2000s, including the O.J. Simpson murder trial, the Los Angeles riots, wildfires, earthquakes, and major entertainment industry stories. He also reported for the "CBS Evening News," "CBS This Morning," and other CBS News programs.

Whitaker's reporting style has long been defined by restraint, clarity, and seriousness. Unlike some television journalists who became famous for personality-driven coverage, Whitaker built his reputation through consistency, depth, and credibility.

"60 Minutes"

In 2014, Bill Whitaker was named a correspondent for "60 Minutes," one of the most coveted jobs in American broadcast journalism. The program, which premiered in 1968, has long been known for investigative reporting, long-form interviews, and carefully produced segments on politics, business, crime, culture, science, and international affairs.

On "60 Minutes," Whitaker has reported on a wide range of subjects. His work has included stories on the opioid crisis, police reform, race in America, climate change, political extremism, cybersecurity, medical research, wrongful convictions, and global conflicts. He has also interviewed major public figures, business leaders, activists, scientists, and ordinary people caught up in extraordinary circumstances.

Whitaker's presence on the show gave "60 Minutes" a correspondent who could move easily between hard-news investigations and more reflective feature reporting. His segments often emphasize context and accountability rather than theatrics, which made him a natural fit for the program's traditional style.

2026 "60 Minutes" Turmoil

In June 2026, Whitaker became part of a major internal moment at "60 Minutes" after a wave of firings and leadership changes shook the program. Several senior staffers were removed, including executive producer Tanya Simon and producer Draggan Mihailovich. Longtime correspondent Scott Pelley was also fired after challenging CBS News leadership during a tense internal meeting.

Amid questions about the future of the program, Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, and Jon Wertheim told colleagues they had decided to stay. In their memo, the three correspondents said they had struggled with the decision but did not want to see "60 Minutes" die. They also expressed anger over the firings and defended the show's values of editorial independence and journalistic integrity.

The decision placed Whitaker in a difficult but important position. Rather than walking away from the institution where he had done some of his most prominent work, he chose to remain and help preserve the program from within.

Other Television Work

Outside of "60 Minutes," Whitaker has appeared across CBS News programming for decades. In 2021, he also served as a guest host of "Jeopardy!" following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. His stint on the show introduced him to a broader entertainment audience, though he was already well known to news viewers.

His "Jeopardy!" appearance reflected the unusual place he occupies in television: a serious journalist with enough public trust and composure to step into one of the most beloved hosting roles in American TV, even temporarily.

Awards and Recognition

Bill Whitaker has won multiple awards over the course of his career, including Emmy Awards and other honors for broadcast journalism. His work has been recognized for investigative reporting, feature reporting, and coverage of major national and international stories.

More importantly, Whitaker has maintained a reputation for professionalism across several decades in an industry that has changed dramatically during his career. From local television to foreign correspondence to network newsmagazine reporting, he has remained a steady and respected figure.

Personal Life

Bill Whitaker is married to Terry Whitaker. The couple has two children. Despite spending much of his career on national television, Whitaker has generally kept his person