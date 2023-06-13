Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: Apr 12, 1916 - Mar 25, 2021 (104 years old) Place of Birth: McMinnville Gender: Female Profession: Writer, Librarian, Author Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Beverly Cleary's Net Worth

What was Beverly Cleary's net worth?

Beverly Cleary was an American author who had a net worth of $50 million. Beverly Cleary was one of the most successful writers of children's literature in history. She was probably best-known for creating the "Ramona Quimby" series. During her career Beverly sold over 90 million books worldwide. She died on March 25, 2021 in Carmel, California at the age of 104.

Early Life

Born Beverly Atlee Bunn on April 12, 1916, in McMinnville, Oregon, she lived on a farm in Yamhill until her family moved to Portland when she was six. Her mother set up a small library in their new home because the town where Cleary was born did not have a library. It was here where Beverly developed her love for books. However, she struggled with reading in the early grades, which shaped her understanding and empathetic approach to children who encounter similar difficulties.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from junior college, Beverly attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she met her future husband, Clarence Cleary. Post-graduation, she enrolled in the School of Librarianship at the University of Washington, earning her degree in 1939. As a children's librarian, she noticed a lack of books children could identify with, inspiring her to write about characters experiencing everyday adventures.

Writing Career

In 1950, Cleary published her first book, "Henry Huggins," based on a boy who lived on Klickitat Street in Portland, like her most famous character, Ramona Quimby. Ramona, who first appeared as a supporting character in the Henry Huggins series, quickly gained popularity among readers and became the protagonist of her own series. Other famous works include "The Mouse and the Motorcycle" and "Dear Mr. Henshaw," the latter of which won the Newbery Medal in 1984.

Cleary's writing, characterized by her honest and humorous approach to storytelling, truly captured the essence of childhood. She had a knack for remembering the thoughts and emotions she had as a child, enabling her to create authentic, engaging characters that resonated with her young readers.

Honors and Retirement

Throughout her career, Cleary received many prestigious awards, including the National Book Award, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, and the Newbery Medal. She was also recognized with the National Medal of Art in 2003, a testament to her significant contribution to children's literature.

In her later years, Cleary slowed down on her writing but her books continued to sell and be loved by new generations. Her final book, "Ramona's World," was published in 1999.

Personal Life

Beverly married Clarence Cleary in 1940. They moved to California, where they raised their twins, Marianne and Malcolm. Clarence passed away in 2004. Cleary lived to be over a century old, passing away on March 25, 2021.