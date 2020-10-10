Bershan Shaw net worth: Bershan Shaw is an American actress, business coach, and motivational speaker who has a net worth of $5 million. She is best known for appearing on the TV series Love in the City.

Bershan Shaw created her signature Warrior Method after being told that she only had three months to live from breast cancer. She frequently appeared on Washington D.C. television on ABC 7's Good Morning Washington DC. Bershan Shaw has been a regular contributor to Forbes Magazine. She has appeared on ABC, NBC, FOX, Oprah Winfrey Network, and more. She has a podcast titled Buckle UP with Bershan. Shaw appeared in the movies More Than a Woman in 2005 and My Brother in 2006. As a motivational speaker she has shared the stage with Tony Robbins, Pitbull, and Camilla Parker Bowles. She works with CEOs, managers, and executive leaders as well as entrepreneurs to help them with her Warrior Method.