What is Bari Weiss' net worth and salary?

Bari Weiss is an American journalist, editor, author, podcaster, and media entrepreneur who has a net worth of $50 million.

Bari Weiss is best known for her work at Wall Street Journal, New York Times, The Free Press, and CBS News. After building a reputation as an opinion writer focused on politics, culture, free speech, antisemitism, campus activism, and institutional trust, Weiss became one of the most polarizing media figures of her generation. Her 2020 resignation from New York Times drew national attention, and she quickly turned that controversy into an independent media career.

In 2021, she launched the newsletter Common Sense, which later evolved into The Free Press, a subscription-driven news and commentary outlet. The publication grew into one of the most visible independent media brands in the United States. In 2025, Paramount Skydance acquired The Free Press for $150 million and named Weiss editor-in-chief of CBS News, moving her from the outsider critique of legacy media into one of the most powerful jobs inside it.

Early Life and Education

Bari Weiss was born on March 25, 1984, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was raised in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a historically Jewish community that later became nationally known after the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting. Her Jewish identity and Pittsburgh upbringing became important influences on her writing, especially in her work about antisemitism, liberalism, Israel, and American civic life.

Weiss attended the Community Day School and Shady Side Academy before enrolling at Columbia University. While at Columbia, she became active in campus debates over Israel, Zionism, and academic politics. She co-founded the Columbia Coalition for Sudan and was also involved in efforts challenging what she and others viewed as anti-Israel bias among certain faculty members. Those years helped shape the subjects that would define much of her later career: free expression, institutional culture, identity politics, and the politics of elite universities.

Early Journalism Career

After graduating from Columbia, Weiss began building a career in journalism and opinion writing. She worked for the Jewish news outlet The Forward and later became a senior editor at Tablet, where she wrote about Jewish life, culture, religion, politics, and the Middle East.

In 2013, Weiss joined Wall Street Journal, where she worked as an op-ed and book review editor. Her time at the paper helped establish her as a rising voice in conservative and centrist opinion journalism, although Weiss has generally resisted simple ideological labels. She has often described herself as a liberal, a centrist, or politically homeless, depending on the issue and the moment.

New York Times

In 2017, Weiss joined New York Times as an op-ed staff editor and writer. Her arrival came during a period when the paper was trying to expand the ideological range of its opinion section after the election of Donald Trump. Weiss wrote frequently about campus politics, antisemitism, feminism, cultural polarization, cancel culture, technology, and free speech.

Her work attracted a large audience but also intense criticism. Supporters saw her as a brave critic of groupthink and a defender of liberal values against ideological extremism. Critics argued that she exaggerated the power of campus activists and online culture-war controversies while positioning herself as a victim of institutions where she held influential roles.

In July 2020, Weiss resigned from New York Times and published a widely read resignation letter accusing the paper of allowing Twitter-driven politics, internal hostility, and ideological conformity to shape its culture. The letter became a major media story and turned Weiss into one of the best-known critics of legacy newsroom culture.

Books

Weiss's first book, "How to Fight Anti-Semitism," was published in 2019. The book examined antisemitism from the political right, the political left, and radical Islamist movements, while also making a broader argument about Jewish pride, liberal democracy, and moral clarity. It won a National Jewish Book Award and became one of her defining works.

She also edited "The New Seven Dirty Words," a 2021 collection of essays about censorship, speech, and cultural taboos. Across her books and essays, Weiss has returned repeatedly to the argument that open debate, pluralism, and institutional courage are necessary for democratic life.

The Free Press

After leaving New York Times, Weiss launched Common Sense on Substack in 2021. The newsletter later became The Free Press, a full media company co-founded with her wife, journalist Nellie Bowles. The publication mixed reporting, essays, podcasts, debates, live events, and cultural commentary, often positioning itself as an alternative to mainstream media institutions.

The Free Press attracted a devoted paying audience and a roster of contributors who wrote about politics, culture, foreign affairs, education, gender, technology, and Israel. Its tone was often skeptical of progressive orthodoxy, institutional groupthink, and what Weiss and her colleagues saw as elite media blind spots. Critics described the publication as anti-woke or right-leaning, while supporters viewed it as independent, heterodox, and willing to publish arguments that other outlets avoided.

The business success was significant. The Free Press grew from a newsletter into a media company with staff, investors, audio programming, events, and a national profile. In 2025, Paramount Skydance acquired The Free Press for a reported $150 million and brought Weiss into CBS News as editor-in-chief.

CBS News

Weiss's move to CBS News marked one of the most unusual media transitions of the decade. After years of criticizing legacy media from the outside, she was given a top editorial role inside one of America's oldest broadcast news institutions. Paramount described the acquisition as a way to combine CBS News's scale with The Free Press's voice and digital-first energy.

Her appointment also generated immediate debate. Supporters argued that CBS needed fresh leadership, sharper editorial judgment, and a stronger connection to audiences skeptical of traditional news. Critics questioned whether Weiss, whose background was primarily in opinion journalism and digital media, had the broadcast experience needed to oversee a major television news division. Her leadership at CBS has been closely watched by media reporters, employees, rivals, and political observers.

Personal Life

Weiss is married to journalist Nellie Bowles, a former New York Times reporter and co-founder of The Free Press. The couple has children together. Bowles has also written about media, technology, politics, and San Francisco culture, and the two have collaborated closely on building The Free Press.