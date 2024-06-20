Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $40 Million Birthdate: Sep 26, 1944 (79 years old) Birthplace: Crosby Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.55 m) Profession: Presenter, Journalist, Actor Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Anne Robinson's Net Worth

What is Anne Robinson's Net Worth?

Anne Robinson is an English television presenter, journalist and game show host who has a net worth of $40 million. Anne Robinson is best known as the host of the British Broadcasting Corporation's quiz show "The Weakest Link" and her catchphrase "You are the weakest link – goodbye!"

In recent interviews Anne has revealed that she has spread the majority of her fortune into family trusts for tax planning purposes.

Early Years

Anne Josephine Robinson was born in Lancashire, England on September 26, 1944. Her father was a teacher and her mother owned one of the largest wholesale poultry businesses in northern England.

Anne Robinson attended Farnborough Hill Convent, a private Roman Catholic school in Hampshire, England.

Journalism

In 1967, Anne Robinson moved to London where she began training as a journalist at "The Daily Mail," a British daily tabloid newspaper founded in 1896. The following year, she married Charles Martin Wilson, another "Daily Mail" journalist. Her employment at the company was terminated due to the matrimonial union and she took a journalism position at "The Sunday Times," a British Sunday newspaper founded in 1821. The couple divorced in 1973. Four years later, "The Sunday Times" terminated Anne Robinson's contract and she became employed by "The Liverpool Echo," Liverpool's daily newspaper.

In 1980, Anne Robinson began working as a columnist and assistant editor at "The Daily Mirror," a British daily tabloid newspaper founded in 1903.

On November 14, 1982, Anne Robinson attended a formal royal dinner which she was covering for "The Daily Mirror" and mentioned in her article that Princess Diana arrived late to the event. She requested of the newspaper's editor that he attempt to learn the cause of Diana's tardiness and, after speaking with members of the royal family, he discovered that Diana was suffering from the eating disorder anorexia. The matter was publicly reported in "The Daily Mirror" on November 19, 1982. Upon hearing about the article, Buckingham Palace Press Secretary Michael Shea contacted Mike Molloy – the "The Daily Mirror" editor – and asked him to terminate Anne Robinson. As a result, she was removed from her position as assistant editor.

Anne Robinson went on to write weekly columns for a number of newspapers including "The Daily Telegraph," a British daily conservative newspaper; "The Express," a daily United Kingdom newspaper; "The Times," a British daily newspaper; "Today," a United Kingdom national newspaper; and "The Sun," a British tabloid newspaper.

Television

Anne Robinson first appeared on television as a panelist on the British debate program "Question Time." She then appeared on Britain's first national breakfast television program "Breakfast Time." In 1986, Anne Robinson began occasionally presenting the British television series "Points of View" and served as the show's regular presenter from 1988 to 1999. During that time – in 1993 – she also began writing and presenting the British consumer investigative journalism television program "Watchdog" which was aired from 1985 to 2019.

From 1985 to 1987 Anne Robinson presented Britain's "Today" show then went on to present a Saturday morning radio show on BBC Radio 2 – the platform on which she later hosted her own morning show from 1988 to 1993. Anne Robinson appeared on Jimmy Young's weekday afternoon show from 1988 to 1998. In 2001 she was a guest on the British television comedy series "Room 101."

In 2001, Anne Robinson began hosting the United Kingdom quiz show "The Weakest Link." She served as host of the show until 2012 and also hosted its American version.

In 2002 Anne Robinson hosted a spin-off of "The Weakest Link" to raise money for a well-known annual English fox hunt. She had to be escorted into the event by police after animal rights activists gathered outside protesting the hunt.

In 2005, Anne Robinson as a guest on the daytime talk show "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and appeared on an episode of the British science television series "Dr. Who."

Anne Robinson hosted the blooper television show "Outtake TV" from 2005 to 2009 as well as the talk show "What's the Problem? With Annie Robinson" and the British quiz show "Test the Nation."

In 2016, Anne Robinson presented the British television show "Anne Robinson's Britain."

On June 28, 1021, Anne Robinson premiered as host of the British game show "Countdown" which she hosted until July 13, 2022.

The Weakest Link

The first episode of "The Weakest Link" was broadcast on August 14, 2000, presented by Anne Robinson and narrated by radio presenter Jon Briggs. Featuring nine contestants who take turns answering questions, the objective is to create a chain of correct answers. At the end of each round, one player is voted off the show. The show requires teamwork along with competition between each individual. Despite the voting process among the players, it is only the presenter, the narrator and those watching at home who know for certain who the strongest and weakest links on the team are.

Salary

In 2002 Anne signed a 6-year contract with NBC that paid her $1.5 million per season of "The Weakest Link." In 2007 she signed a 10 million pound contract with the BBC covering some number of years.

Personal Life

Anne Robinson married journalist and co-worker Charles Martin Wilson in 1968. They have a daughter named Emma. While Emma was still a child, the marriage between Anne and Charles began to crumble due to her struggle with alcoholism. When they divorced, the court granted full custody of Emma to Charles. Anne Robinson joined Alcoholic Anonymous in 1979.

Anne Robinson married journalist John Penrose in 1980. They announced their decision to divorce in 2007.

In 2001, Anne Robinson released her biography "Memoirs of an Unfit Mother."

In May 2024, Anne Robinson announced that she was in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles, the former husband of Queen Camilla.

Real Estate

In 1993, Anne paid 500,000 pounds for a home in London. She sold this property in November 2020 for 5 million pounds. She also maintains a home in Gloucestershire, England and an apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York City that at one point was valued at $5 million USD. She previously owned a home in the upscale town of East Hampton.