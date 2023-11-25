Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Sep 16, 1984 (39 years old) Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor 💰 Compare Ali Fedotowsky's Net Worth

What Is Ali Fedotowsky's Net Worth?

Ali Fedotowsky (also known as Ali Fedotowsky-Manno) is an American television personality and blogger who has a net worth of $3 million. Ali Fedotowsky is best known for appearing on the ABC reality shows "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" in 2010. Ali has hosted the NBC lifestyle show "1st Look" (2012–2013) and the Hallmark Channel daytime talk show "Home and Family" (2016–2020), and she has served as a correspondent on "E! News" (2013–2015). After "The Bachelorette," she moved to San Diego and was a morning show correspondent at a local Fox affiliate. In 2013, Fedotowsky appeared in the Woody Allen-directed film "Blue Jasmine." She also runs AliManno.com, a "fashion and mommy blog."

Early Life

Ali Fedotowsky was born Alexandra Elaine Fedotowsky on September 16, 1984, in Williamstown, Massachusetts. After graduating from Mount Greylock Regional High School, Ali spent two years at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She then transferred to Worcester's Clark University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 2006.

Career

In 2010, Fedotowsky joined the cast of "The Bachelor," on which she and 24 other women competed for the affection of Jake Pavelka, a pilot who had been a contestant on the fifth season of "The Bachelorette." Ali left "The Bachelor" after her employer, Facebook, told her she either needed to come back to work or quit her job. Later that year, she became the star of "The Bachelorette." After the show ended, she moved to San Diego and began working as a weekly morning show correspondent at a local Fox affiliate. In 2012, Fedotowsky served as a judge for the Miss USA pageant. The following year, she co-starred with Cate Blanchett, Sally Hawkins, Alec Baldwin, and Peter Sarsgaard in the Woody Allen-directed film "Blue Jasmine," which grossed $99.1 million at the box office and received three Academy Award nominations. Ali was a correspondent for "E! News" from 2013 to 2015, and she joined "Home and Family" on the Hallmark Channel in 2017. She has also appeared on the television shows "Lopez Tonight," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Rachael Ray," "The Wendy Williams Show," "Hello Ross!," and "Steve Harvey."

Personal Life

During the "Bachelorette" finale in 2010, Ali became engaged to insurance agent Roberto Martinez. They ended the engagement in November 2011. Fedotowsky began a relationship with TV and radio host Kevin Manno in 2013, and they announced their engagement in the fall of 2015. The couple wed on March 3, 2017, and they have welcomed two children together, daughter Molly (born July 6, 2016) and son Riley (born May 24, 2018).

Awards

In 2013, Ali won a Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment Programming – Program/Special/ Series (shared with Adam Henry Garcia and Adam Moorman).

Real Estate

In 2020, Ali put her 3,867 square foot Studio City home on the market for $2.749 million. The home includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, and a spa. Fedotowsky and her family later moved to Nashville, putting in an offer on their home "before it was even done being built." Ali told "People" magazine, "We finished the house when my baby was two weeks old. No one would believe it if they saw what I was doing nine months pregnant or with a newborn in my arms!"