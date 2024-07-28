Last Updated: July 29, 2024
  1. What Is Zulay Henao's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Career
  4. Personal Life

What Is Zulay Henao's Net Worth?

Zulay Henao is a Colombian-American actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Zulay Henao spent three years in the U.S. Army before making her professional acting debut in 2005's "Film 101." Henao is probably best known for playing Marianna Perez on "Love Thy Neighbor" (2013) and Esperanza on "If Loving You Is Wrong" (2014–2020), which both aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network and were created by Tyler Perry, and she had a recurring role as Carmen Velasquez on the Crackle crime drama "The Oath" (2019). Zulay has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "Feel the Noise" (2007), "Fighting" (2009), "Boy Wonder" (2011), "Hostel: Part III" (2011), "The Single Moms Club" (2014), "Meet the Blacks" (2016), and "Grand Isle" (2019) and the television series "Army Wives" (2007), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2007), "MacGyver" (2017), and "Star" (2019). She also produced the 2021 short film "When Devils Play."

Early Life

Zulay Henao was born March 22, 1979, on Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia. Her family later immigrated to New Jersey. After graduating from high school, Zulay served in the U.S. Army for three years. After her time in the military ended, she studied acting at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

Career

In 2005, Henao appeared in the movies "Film 101" and "Clearview." She made her TV debut in 2007 with guest-starring roles on "Army Wives" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Next Zulay appeared in the films "Illegal Tender" (2007), "Feel the Noise" (2007), "Saturday Morning" (2007), "Grizzly Park" (2008), "S. Darko" (2009), and "The Magnificent Cooly-T" (2009) and the TV movie "Racing for Time" (2008), and she co-starred with Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard, Luis Guzmán, and Brian White in 2009's "Fighting." She guest-starred on "Fear Itself" (2008) and "The Unusuals" (2009), and in 2010, she starred in the film "Takers" alongside Matt Dillon, Paul Walker, and Idris Elba. The film earned a BET Award nomination for Best Movie and a Black Reel Award nomination for Best Ensemble. That year, Henao also appeared in the psychological thriller  "Boy Wonder," followed by "Havana Heat" and "Hostel: Part III" in 2011.

In 2013, Zulay starred as Marianna Perez on the Oprah Winfrey Network sitcom "Love Thy Neighbor," which was created by Tyler Perry and was a spin-off of his Madea series. In 2014, she played Esperanza in two Tyler Perry projects, the film "The Single Moms Club" and the Oprah Winfrey Network television adaptation "If Loving You Is Wrong." Around this time, Henao appeared in the films "White Space" (2014), "Destined" (2015), "True Memoirs of an International Assassin" (2016), "Grow House" (2017), "Beyond White Space" (2018), and "Grand Isle" (2019), and she played Lorena Black in 2016's "Meet the Blacks" and 2021's "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2." She guest-starred on "MacGyver" (2017), "Kevin Can Wait" (2018), "Star" (2019), and "Stumptown" (2019), and she had a recurring role as Carmen Velasquez on Crackle's "The Oath" in 2019.

Personal Life

Since 2019, Zulay has been in a relationship with former "Entourage" star  Kevin Connolly. The couple welcomed a daughter, Kennedy Cruz, in June 2021. Henao said of childbirth, "It was long & painful but it's the best thing I've ever done."

