Zoey Deutch is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Zoey Deutch began her career as a teenager with roles in the television series "The Suite Life on Deck" and "Ringer." She went on to appear in a myriad of films, including "Everybody Wants Some!!," "Flower," "Set it Up," "Buffaloed," "Not Okay," and "The Outfit." Among her other credits, Deutch had a main role in the Netflix series "The Politician."

Early Life and Education

Zoey Deutch was born on November 10, 1994 in Los Angeles, California to actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch. She has an older sister named Madelyn who also became an actress. Raised in the Jewish faith of her father, Deutch had a bat mitzvah. She was educated at Oakwood School, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, and the Young Actors Space.

Television Carer

Deutch began her acting career on television at the age of 15 in 2010. Her first role was as Maya Bennett, the love interest of Zack Martin in the third season of the Disney Channel teen sitcom "The Suite Life on Deck." Subsequently, from 2011 to 2012, Deutch played the recurring role of Juliet Martin in the CW crime thriller series "Ringer." In 2013, she appeared in two episodes of the ABC Family series "Switched at Birth," and in 2014 served as a guest judge on the Lifetime reality competition show "Under the Gunn." Deutch didn't have another role on television until 2019, when she began playing the main role of Infinity Jackson in the Netflix series "The Politician."

Film Career

Deutch made her film debut, appearing alongside her mother and sister, in the 2011 film "Mayor Cupcake." Two years later, she played Emily Asher in the romantic gothic fantasy film "Beautiful Creatures," based on the young adult novel by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl. Deutch followed that in 2014 with another film based on a young adult fantasy novel, "Vampire Academy." In that film, she had her first starring role, as Rose Hathaway. Deutch went on to have her biggest year yet in 2016, appearing in five films, including the comedies "Dirty Grandpa," "Everybody Wants Some!!," and "Why Him?" She was in five more films in 2017, starting with an adaptation of Lauren Oliver's novel "Before I Fall," in which she played the main character. Deutch next portrayed Oona O'Neill in the biographical drama "Rebel in the Rye." After playing Bobbi in James Franco's "The Disaster Artist," Deutch starred as Erica Vandross in the dramedy "Flower." Her other role in 2017 was in "The Year of Spectacular Men," which was directed by her mother and costarred both her mother and sister.

In 2018, Deutch starred in the romantic comedy "Set it Up" and the dramedy "The Professor." The next year, she starred in the crime dramedy "Buffaloed" and the post-apocalyptic zombie comedy "Zombieland: Double Tap," the sequel to "Zombieland." After a break from the big screen, Deutch returned with three roles in 2022. The first was in the psychological crime thriller "The Outfit," in which she played the receptionist at a custom tailor shop. For her performance, Deutch earned a British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Supporting Performance. She next starred as a deceitful social media influencer in the satirical black dramedy "Not Okay." In her final film of 2022, Deutch starred in the Christmas romantic comedy "Something from Tiffany's," based on the novel of the same name by Melissa Hill. Her subsequent credits include Clint Eastwood's thriller "Juror #2," the romantic comedy "The Threesome," and the biographical drama "The New Wave," in which she portrays iconic French actress Jean Seberg.

Fashion Modeling and Appearances

Beyond acting, Deutch has modeled for various magazines, and has graced the covers of Justine, Miabella, Afterglow, Flaunt, Cosmopolitan, and Harper's Bazaar, among many others. She has also done featured shoots for such magazines as Seventeen, InStyle, Nylon, and Vanity Fair. Often included on lists of best dressed celebrities, Deutch has frequently been seen in the front rows of Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and New York Fashion Week, among other major fashion events.

Activism and Philanthropy

Deutch has been substantially involved in activist and philanthropic endeavors. She supports such organizations as Planned Parenthood, the Alzheimer's Association, and Corazón de Vida, and participated in the 2017 and 2018 Women's Marches. Elsewhere, Deutch was among the celebrity ambassadors for the seventh annual "Shop for Success" charity designer shopping event in late 2017.

Personal Life

From 2012 to 2017, Deutch dated Canadian actor and singer Avan Jogia. Later, in 2021, she began a relationship with actor and comedian Jimmy Tatro.