Zoe Lister-Jones Net Worth

What is Zoe Lister-Jones's Net Worth?

Zoe Lister-Jones is an American actress and filmmaker who has a net worth of $4 million. Zoe Lister-Jones is known for her roles on such television shows as "Whitney," "New Girl," "Life in Pieces," and "Slip," the last of which she also created, wrote, and directed. For the big screen, she has written and directed such films as "Band Aid," "The Craft: Legacy," and "How it Ends."

Early Life and Education

Zoe Lister-Jones was born on September 1, 1982, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to Ardele Lister, a video artist, and Bill Jones, a photographer and multimedia artist. She has Jewish ancestry. Lister-Jones attended Edward R. Murrow High School, graduating in 2000. She went on to earn her BFA from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Lister-Jones also studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Television Career

Lister-Jones had her first television acting roles in 2005, with guest appearances on "Law & Order: Trial by Jury" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." Over the subsequent years, she appeared on "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," as well as on such shows as "Kidnapped," "The Class," and "Bored to Death." Lister-Jones had her first major television role from 2009 to 2010, playing the recurring character Kim on the Adult Swim sitcom "Delocated." She then had a main role on the NBC sitcom "Whitney" from 2011 to 2013, playing Lily Dixon. In 2014, Lister-Jones had a main role on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Friends with Better Lives," playing social media company COO Kate McLean.

In 2015, Lister-Jones played the recurring role of city councilwoman Fawn Moscato in the fourth season of the Fox sitcom "New Girl." Also that year, she began starring on the CBS sitcom "Life in Pieces" as lawyer and mother of two Jennifer Short. "Life in Pieces" ran for four seasons before it was canceled in 2019. During that run, Lister-Jones appeared in the HBO television film "Confirmation" in 2016. She would later create her first show, the Roku Channel comedy series "Slip," in 2023. Lister-Jones also wrote, directed, and starred in all seven episodes of that series, playing a woman who travels through parallel universes. She next starred in the Peacock comedy series "The Miniature Wife."

Film Career

Lister-Jones's first major feature film role was in the 2007 independent film "Arranged," in which she starred as an Orthodox Jewish public school teacher in New York City who befriends a Syrian Muslim woman, also a teacher. Also in 2007, Lister-Jones had supporting roles in "Day Zero" and "Turn the River." The following year, she appeared in the independent films "The Marconi Bros." and "Goyband." In 2009, Lister-Jones co-wrote, co-produced, and co-starred with Daryl Wein in the romantic dramedy "Breaking Upwards." She also had a brief role in the political thriller "State of Play." Lister-Jones went on to have a prolific film year in 2010, with roles in "Armless," "Salt," "The Other Guys," and "All Good Things." In 2011, she starred opposite Sam Rosen in the romantic drama "Stuck Between Stations." The next year, Lister-Jones reunited with Daryl Wein to co-write his romantic comedy "Lola Versus"; she also acted in the film. She and Wein co-wrote their third film together, "Consumed," in 2015. In that film, Lister-Jones plays the main role of a waitress and single mother whose son contracts a mysterious illness.

Lister-Jones made her feature directorial debut with the 2017 dramedy "Band Aid," which she also wrote, co-produced, and starred in. Others in the cast include Adam Pally, Fred Armisen, and Susie Essman. Lister-Jones next wrote and directed the supernatural horror film "The Craft: Legacy," which came out in 2020. A sequel to the 1996 film "The Craft," it stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna as teen witches in a coven. After that, Lister-Jones co-wrote, co-produced, and co-directed the 2021 apocalyptic dramedy "How it Ends" with Daryl Wein, and also starred in the film alongside Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, and Logan Marshall-Green, among others. Lister-Jones went on to appear in Zach Braff's "A Good Person" and Ari Aster's "Beau is Afraid" in 2023. In 2024, she appeared in Alex Ross Perry's experimental docufiction musical biopic "Pavements," about the indie rock band of the same name.

Stage Career

In 2004, Lister-Jones wrote and starred in the one-woman play "Codependence is a Four-Letter Word" at P.S. 122 in Manhattan. Two years later, she appeared off-Broadway in the premiere of the play "The Little Dog Laughed." Lister-Jones followed that with roles in the off-Broadway plays "The Accomplices" and "The Marriage of Bette and Boo." In 2012, she starred in the closing night performance of the play "Seminar" on Broadway.

Personal Life

In 2013, Lister-Jones married her filmmaking collaborator Daryl Wein. The couple divorced in 2021. In early 2024, Lister-Jones revealed that she identifies as queer and was in a relationship with filmmaker Sammi Cohen.