What is Zhang Ziyi's Net Worth?

Zhang Ziyi is a Chinese actress who has a net worth of $100 million. Zhang Ziyi is known for her performances in such films as "The Road Home," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Rush Hour 2," "Hero," "House of Flying Daggers," "Memoirs of a Geisha," and "The Grandmaster."One of the most bankable actresses in her country and among the most recognizable Chinese actresses in the world, Zhang is considered one of the Four Dan actresses of China.

Early Life and Education

Zhang Ziyi was born on February 9, 1979 in Beijing, China to kindergarten teacher Li Zhousheng and accountant Zhang Yuanxiao. She has an older brother named Zhang Zinan. Interested in performing from an early age, Zhang began studying folk dance when she was eight. A few years later, she enrolled at the Affiliated Secondary School of Beijing Dance Academy. Zhang later studied acting at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing.

Film Career

Zhang made her debut on the big screen in the 1999 romantic drama "The Road Home," beginning her professional partnership with director Zhang Yimou. A critical hit, the film won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival and Best Picture at the Golden Rooster Awards, and earned Zhang Ziyi the Best Actress trophy at the Hundred Flowers Awards. Zhang rose to international fame in 2000 with her role as a rebellious Manchu noblewoman in Ang Lee's romantic wuxia epic "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." The film was a massive global success and won numerous awards, including an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for Zhang. This success helped launch Zhang's career in Hollywood, with her next role being an assassin in the 2001 buddy cop action comedy "Rush Hour 2." The same year, she appeared in "The Legend of Zu" and "Musa." In 2002, Zhang reunited with Zhang Yimou for the director's wuxia film "Hero," which was a box-office hit around the world. After starring in "Purple Butterfly" in 2003, Zhang starred in her third Zhang Yimou film, "House of Flying Daggers," in 2004. In the wuxia film, she plays blind dancer and skilled fighter Mei. Zhang starred in two other films in 2004: "Jasmine Women" and Wong Kar-wai's "2046." For the former, she won the Golden Rooster Award for Best Actress, and for the latter she won the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actress.

In 2005, Zhang starred in the Japanese film "Princess Raccoon" and the Hollywood film "Memoirs of a Geisha," which is set in imperial Japan. The latter caused some controversy for casting a Chinese actress in the role of a geisha, but it was nevertheless a success in the West. For her leading role, Zhang earned Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA Award nominations. She subsequently returned to the wuxia genre to star in "The Banquet," which came out in 2006. The following year, Zhang voiced the character Karai in the animated superhero film "TMNT." Her subsequent credits included "Forever Enthralled," "Horsemen," and "Sophie's Revenge." In 2011, Zhang starred in "Love for Life," and in 2012 she was in a Chinese adaptation of "Dangerous Liaisons." Next, she reunited with Wong Kar-wai for his martial arts drama "The Grandmaster," which was released in 2013. The acclaimed film earned Zhang several awards and nominations, including her second Hundred Flowers Award for Best Actress. Also in 2013, she starred in "My Lucky Star," a prequel to "Sophie's Revenge." After that, Zhang starred in the two-part epic historical drama "The Crossing." Among her subsequent credits were "Run for Love," "The Wasted Times," "Forever Young," and the Hollywood films "The Cloverfield Paradox" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Closing out the 2010s, Zhang starred in the adventure drama "The Climbers." Her credits in the first half of the 2020s include "My Country, My Parents," "The Volunteers: To the War," and "She's Got No Name."

Television Career

Zhang first appeared on television in the 1996 television film "Touching Starlight." She mostly focused on films after that. In the 2010s, Zhang had a number of judge or mentor roles on reality television shows, including "The X Factor," "Birth of an Actor," and "I Am an Actor." She had her first starring role in a television series in 2021, in the costume drama "Monarch Industry" (also known as "The Rebel Princess").

Other Activities

In addition to her acting career, Zhang has served as an ambassador for such major global brands as Armani, Mercedes-Benz, Garnier, Visa, Omega, and Chopard. She has also appeared in some music videos, including the one for Coldplay's 2014 single "Magic."

Personal Life

From 2004 to 2006, Zhang dated Eric Fok Kai Shan of the prominent Fok family from Hong Kong. In 2007, she began dating Israeli-American venture capitalist Aviv Nevo; they got engaged but broke it off in 2010 in the wake of Zhang's scandalous affair with married real estate tycoon Yu Guoxiang. After that, Zhang was in a relationship with Chinese television host Sa Beining from 2011 to 2013. In 2015, she married Chinese singer-songwriter and musician Wang Feng, with whom she had a daughter and a son. The couple divorced in 2023.