Zachery Ty Bryan is an American actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Zachery Brown is probably most famous for playing the role of Brad Taylor on the TV series "Home Improvement." He has also made appearances on several television shows like "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "Veronica Mars."

Home Improvement

Zachery Ty Bryan was born on October 9, 1981. Bryan grew up in Colorado and was born to parents Dwight and Jenny Bryan. He has a younger sister, Ciri. As a child, Bryan got started on camera by staring in both print and TV ads in Denver, before moving to California to further pursue an acting career. When he landed the role on "Home Improvement," he was actually younger than the character who played his younger brother, Jonathan Taylor Thomas. His other brother was played by Taran Noah Smith and his parents were played by Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson.

The show became a huge hit, running for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999, and Bryan's portrayal of Brad Taylor endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Zachery won a handful of awards for his acting efforts, including three Young Artist Awards, all of which were wins for his work on Home Improvement.

Other Work

Following the success of "Home Improvement," Bryan transitioned into the world of film. In 1997, he starred alongside Kirsten Dunst in the family comedy "True Heart." Bryan continued to expand his acting repertoire, taking on diverse roles in movies such as "The Rage: Carrie 2" (1999) and "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006).

Bitcoin Fortune

During his child acting days Zachery met Brock Pierce. Years later Brock would become a purported billionaire due to very early investments in Bitcoin. At Brock's urging, Zachery also made some early investments in Bitcoin. He would later claim that earned millions off these Bitcoin investments. When asked about the size of his Bitcoin fortune in a June 2023 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Zachery declined to give the exact dollar amount but said:

"I've always been fortunate with my trust fund from Home Improvement, but this definitely moved things into a different [area] for me."

Personal Life and Arrest

Zachery married a high school friend named Carly Matros in 2007. They four children. Carly and Zachery split up in early October of 2020.

On Friday October 16, 2020 Zachery was arrested in Eugene, Oregon on charges that included allegedly strangling a different woman, apparently his girlfriend.

Interestingly Zachery and the girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, remain together to this day. They have three children together, including a set of twins.