What is Yahoo Serious's Net Worth?

Yahoo Serious is an Australian actor and filmmaker who has a net worth of $100 thousand. Yahoo Serious is known for the absurdist comedy films "Young Einstein" (1988), "Reckless Kelly" (1993), and "Mr. Accident" (2000). He co-wrote, co-produced, directed, and starred in all three films. In other activities, Serious serves as a director of the humanitarian aid organization the Kokoda Track Foundation.

Alleged Financial Problems

In August 2020, it was reported that Yahoo had been evicted from his home in Sydney after failing to pay his $1,350-per-week rent for five months. At the time, he claimed his income had been severely impacted by the effects of COVID-19. The home's owner sued and won a $15,000 AUD judgment. He could have qualified for some assistance had he been able to prove a 25% drop in income. Unfortunately, he was not able to show any income at all from before COVID, which meant he did not qualify for assistance.

Early Life and Education

Yahoo Serious was born as Greg Pead on July 27, 1953 in Cardiff, New South Wales, Australia. As a youth, he attended Glendale East Public School and Cardiff High School. Serious went on to enroll at the National Art School in Sydney, but he was eventually expelled.

Film Career

Following his expulsion from the National Art School, Serious co-wrote, directed, and edited the film "Coaltown." Released in 1977, it investigates the sociopolitical history of coal mining. Over a decade later, Serious had his career breakthrough with the comedy film "Young Einstein," which he co-wrote, co-produced, directed, and starred in. He plays an alternate, fantasy version of Albert Einstein, who in the film begins as an apple farmer in Tasmania before going on to invent rock and roll and surfing, romance Marie Curie, and save Paris from an atomic bomb. "Young Einstein" was a huge hit in Australia, launching Serious to stardom; he became so popular he graced the cover of Time magazine and landed his own primetime slot on MTV. However, the film was far less successful in the United States. A similar dynamic happened with Serious's next film, "Reckless Kelly," a satire about a modern-day version of the infamous Australian outlaw Ned Kelly who becomes a Hollywood movie star. Released in 1993, the film was a success in Australia but a flop outside of the country. Serious's final film was "Mr. Accident," which came out in 2000. In it, he plays an accident-prone maintenance man at an egg factory. The film was Serious's least successful in Australia.

Philanthropy

Among his other activities beyond film, Serious serves as a director of the Kokoda Track Foundation, a humanitarian aid organization supporting the indigenous population of Papua New Guinea.

Yahoo! Lawsuit

In 2000, Serious filed a lawsuit against the web portal Yahoo! for trademark infringement. However, the case was eventually dismissed due to Serious being unable to prove that he sold products or services under the name Yahoo, and thus failing to prove that he was harmed due to the existence of the web portal.

Personal Life

In 1988, Serious married actress, screenwriter, and producer Lulu Pinkus. They separated in 2007.