What is Xander Berkeley's Net Worth?

Xander Berkeley is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million million. That is a combined net worth with his wife of many years, fellow "24" actor, Sarah Clarke. They have been married since 2002.

He began his professional on-camera career in 1981 with a role on "M*A*S*H", and has since gone on to appear in a wide variety of film and television projects. Some of his work includes guest starring, supporting, and starring roles in such films and television shows as "Hart to Hart", "Remington Steele", "Falcon Crest", "Wiseguy", "The X-Files", "Nash Bridges", "ER", "The Twilight Zone", "Law & Order", "The West Wing", "Bones" and "Nikita".

Xander Berkeley is best known for portraying the character "Gregory" on the American television series "The Walking Dead," the egotistical and cowardly leader of the Hilltop Colony who later finds himself dangling at the end of a rope, and the character of Sherriff Thomas McAllister on the American drama television series "The Mentalist."

Early Years

Alexander Harper Berkeley was born on December 16, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York. His father was a painter and his mother was a school teacher. He was raised in New Jersey and, at the age of 16, joined a community theatre and an experimental theatre troupe. Xander Berkeley went on to attend Hampshire College, a private liberal arts college in Amherst, Massachusetts. He continued performing in regional theaters and, later, in off-Broadway productions. While acting in the Edward Reynolds Price play "Early Dark," Xander Berkeley caught the attention of a casting agent who encouraged him to relocate to California. He went on to claim roles in hundreds of popular television shows and award-winning motion pictures.

Television

Xander Berkeley made his first television appearances in 1981. That year, he played the role of a marine on the American war comedy drama "MASH," which aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983, and portrayed the character of "Medford" on the ABC sitcom "Open All Night," which aired from 1981 to 1982.

Xander Berkeley has since appeared on such television shows as "The Incredible Hulk," "The A-Team," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "The Walking Dead."

Film

Xander Berkeley made his motion picture debut in the 1981 American biographical drama "Mommie Dearest," where he portrayed Joan Crawford's adopted son Christopher Crawford as an adult. His later films include "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," a 1991 American science-fiction action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the American martial arts comedy "Shanghai Noon," starring Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson.

Voice Work

Xander Berkeley voiced the character of Gilad Pellaeon in the television mini-series "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" as well as the character of Judge Hollingsworth in the television series "Bull."

The Walking Dead

The American post-apocalyptic horror television series is based on the comic book series of the same name. The series concerns survivors of a zombie apocalypse attempting to stay alive through ongoing zombie attacks. Survivors form small communities to gain strength in numbers, however the ties that bind often become weakened through internal conflict among each community's members. The show premiered on October 31, 2010 and aired for eleven seasons. It set a record for attracting the largest audience of 18 to 49-year-olds of any cable or broadcast television series ever aired. It was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for "Best Television Series – Drama," and for a Writer's Guild of America Award for "New Series." The American monthly magazine "Rolling Stone" ranked the character of "Gregory"- portrayed by Xander Berkeley in the television series – as number 24 in its list of the 30 best Walking Dead characters.

The Mentalist

An American drama television series that premiered on September 23, 2008 and ran for seven seasons, the show concerns a psychic who works as a consultant to the California Bureau of Investigation. The main antagonist of the show is a mysterious serial killer known as "Red John" who has over 70 victims. It's eventually revealed that "Red John" is actually Sheriff Thomas McAllister, portrayed by Xander Berkeley. TV Guide included "Red John" on its 2013 list of "The 60 Nastiest Villains of All Time." The show earned a Television Critics Association Award, a People's Choice Award, A Primetime Emmy Award, a Crime Thriller Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and several additional nominations.

Awards

Xander Berkeley has been nominated for and won numerous awards including the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Boston Film Festival Award and the Fangoria Chainsaw Award.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Xander Berkeley married actress Sarah Clarke on September 7, 2002. They met a year earlier on the set of "24." The couple has two children.

In 1992, Xander paid $462,000 for a house in Los Angeles. In July 2019, Xander and Sarah sold the home for $2.2 million.

Other Talents

Xander Berkeley is an accomplished painter and sculptor. He is also a talented make-up artist, designing his own make-up for his role of "George Mason" in the 2001 American action drama television series "24."