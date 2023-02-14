Wyatt Russell Net Worth

What is Wyatt Russell's Net Worth?

Wyatt Russell is an American actor who has a net worth of $12 million. Wyatt Russell is known for his roles in such films as "Everybody Wants Some!!," "Ingrid Goes West," and "Overlord." He is also well-known for his starring roles on television, including in the series "Lodge 49," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Under the Banner of Heaven." Before becoming an actor, Russell was an ice hockey player.

Early Life and Education

Wyatt Russell was born on July 10, 1986 in Los Angeles, California to actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. His half-brother is actor Oliver Hudson, while his half-sister is actress Kate Hudson. Russell is of German, Scottish, English, and Irish descent. For his higher education, he went to the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where he played ice hockey for the Chargers.

Ice Hockey Career

Russell began his career in ice hockey, playing as a goaltender for various amateur and professional teams. Among the teams he played for were the Richmond Sockeyes, Groningen Grizzlies, Chicago Steel, Langley Hornets, and Brampton Capitals. Russell's ice hockey career was curtailed in 2010 on account of injuries.

Film Career

Russell made his first appearance on film, albeit as a baby in an uncredited part, in the 1987 romantic comedy "Overboard," starring his parents. He had another uncredited role in his dad's 1996 action film "Escape from L.A." Russell's first credited part came two years later, when he played the 11-year-old version of his father's character in the science-fiction action film "Soldier." He didn't appear on the big screen again until 2010 with a small part in the teen stoner comedy "High School." Russell had another small part the next year in the science-fiction Western "Cowboys & Aliens," and another the year after that in the romantic comedy "This is 40." He subsequently had two bigger roles in 2013, playing Deputy Anders in the horror film "We Are What We Are" and Topher Lincoln in the romantic drama "Love and Honor."

Russell had his biggest year on film yet in 2014, appearing in three films. The first was the crime thriller "Cold in July," in which he played wanted felon Freddy Russell. Next, he played Sam in the supernatural horror film "At the Devil's Door." Russell's third film of the year was the buddy cop action comedy sequel "22 Jump Street," in which he played high school jock Zook Haythe. Russell returned to the big screen in 2016 with starring roles in two comedies: "Folk Hero & Funny Guy" and Richard Linklater's "Everybody Wants Some!!" He appeared in four films the following year: the crime film "Shimmer Lake" and the comedies "Ingrid Goes West," "Table 19," and "Goon: Last of the Enforcers." In 2018, Russell starred alongside Jovan Adepo in the action horror film "Overlord," and had a supporting role in Ethan Hawke's biographical drama "Blaze." He next appeared in Joe Wright's 2021 psychological thriller "The Woman in the Window."

Television Career

On the small screen, Russell first appeared in an episode of the short-lived "Law & Order: LA" in 2010. A few years later, he was in an episode of the revived "Arrested Development." Russell had a very memorable role in 2016 on the Netflix science-fiction anthology series "Black Mirror." He starred in the episode "Playtest" as Cooper Redfield, an American tourist in London who agrees to test an augmented reality game, to tragic results. Russell next starred on the AMC series "Lodge 49" as Dud, an ex-surfer in Long Beach, California who discovers the titular mystery lodge. The show ran for two seasons before being canceled in 2019. The following year, Russell portrayed First Lieutenant J. E. B. Stuart in the historical drama miniseries "The Good Lord Bird."

In 2021, Russell played US Agent John Walker in the Disney+ miniseries "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," costarring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular Marvel Comics superheroes. The year after that, Russell portrayed murderer Dan Lafferty in the Hulu true crime drama miniseries "Under the Banner of Heaven," based on the eponymous book by Jon Krakauer and starring Andrew Garfield. Among Russell's other credits is the monster series "Godzilla and the Titans," costarring his father.

Personal Life

Russell married his first wife, stylist Sanne Hamers, in 2012. The two first met in the Netherlands when Russell was playing hockey there. They eventually separated in 2015 before divorcing in 2017. During that time, Russell started dating actress Meredith Hagner, whom he met on the set of the film "Folk Hero & Funny Guy." They got engaged in 2018 and wed in 2019; they later had their first child, a son, in 2021.

Real Estate

In 2019 Wyatt bought a starter home in Studio City, California for $1.7 million.

In February 2022 Wyatt and Meredith paid $5.4 million for a mansion in Santa Monica, California. They paid $600,000 OVER the home's original asking price.