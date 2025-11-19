Witney Carson Net Worth

What is Witney Carson's net worth?

Witney Carson is an American dancer, actress, and choreographer who has a net worth of $5 million. Witney Carson is best known for her long-running presence on the competition series "Dancing with the Stars." She rose to national attention as a teenager on "So You Think You Can Dance," where her mix of athletic precision, stage charisma, and technical versatility made her a fan favorite. Her breakout on that show paved the way for a major career within the "DWTS" franchise, first as a troupe member and then as a professional partner who quickly became one of the series' most reliable frontrunners. Over the years, she has danced with A-list athletes, actors, and musicians, earning praise for choreography that often blends traditional ballroom technique with contemporary staging. Carson later expanded her career into choreography, live tours, and social media-driven brand partnerships. Her public persona has centered on professionalism, warmth, and an unusually strong connection with audiences who have followed her since her teenage years. Along the way, she has taken on additional roles as a fashion and lifestyle influencer, fitness personality, and entrepreneur while maintaining an active presence on television and the live dance circuit.

Early Life

Witney Capri Carson was born in American Fork, Utah. She grew up in a close-knit family with strong ties to the local dance community and began formal training at age 3. As she progressed, she studied ballroom, ballet, jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary dance, competing nationally throughout her childhood and teenage years. Carson trained under several renowned ballroom coaches and quickly developed a reputation for exceptional discipline and musicality. During high school she won multiple regional and national dance titles, which helped position her for the leap to televised competition. Her upbringing in Utah's highly competitive ballroom scene played a major role in shaping her technique and work ethic.

Breakthrough On "So You Think You Can Dance"

Carson's first major national exposure came in 2012 when she competed on season 9 of "So You Think You Can Dance." At just 18, she earned a spot in the Top 20 and impressed judges with a mix of ballroom expertise and adaptability across multiple genres. Her partnerships with fellow contestants and guest all-stars were widely praised, and the show served as her official springboard into professional-level choreography and live touring.

"Dancing With The Stars"

Carson joined "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013 as a troupe member before being promoted to a professional partner the following season. She won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 19 alongside actor Alfonso Ribeiro, a partnership remembered as one of the strongest pairings in the show's history. Over the following years she danced with celebrities including Carlos PenaVega, Frankie Muniz, Chris Kattan, Vanilla Ice, Milo Manheim, and Kel Mitchell. Her routines often stand out for athletic lifts, emotional storytelling, and a willingness to take creative risks while still adhering to ballroom fundamentals.

Beyond the show itself, Carson participated in numerous "DWTS" live tours, took part in choreography for group routines, and became a recognizable face within ABC's dance programming. Her longevity on the series reflects both her technical skill and her ability to build strong chemistry with celebrity partners who often credit her with boosting their confidence onstage.

Other Work

Outside of televised competition, Carson has built an active career in choreography, stage performance, and digital media. She has performed in live productions, worked on dance instruction content, and collaborated with fitness and lifestyle brands. Her strong social media presence has led to partnerships in fashion, beauty, and wellness, and she has often blended dance with influencer-driven content. Carson also launched her own fitness and lifestyle initiatives, sharing training routines, dance tutorials, and personal insights with a large online following.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Witney Carson married Carson McAllister in 2016. They met as teenagers in Utah and maintained a long-distance relationship for several years before marrying. The couple has two children.

In 2018, Whitney and Carson bought a 2,500-square-foot home in Highland, Utah. They continue to own this home and today, it is worth around $1 million. In 2024, they moved to Florida after paying $3.2 million for a mansion in Orlando.