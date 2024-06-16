Last Updated: June 17, 2024
What is William Sadler's Net Worth?

William Sadler is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. William Sadler has more than 160 acting credits to his name. From 1999 to 2002 Sadler starred in the television series "Roswell High," as Jim Valenti. In 2004 he starred as Darrin Tyler in the TV series "Wonderfalls." In 2017 he starred as Tony Teresi in the series "Power." Sadler has starred in several films including "Die Hard 2", "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" for which he won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor and "Grim Reaper", "The Shawshank Redemption", "RocketMan", "Disturbing Behavior", "The Green Mile", "Iron Man 3", "Machete Kills", "The Duel", "The Hollow", "Living Among Us", and more. Sadler has also had recurring roles in the TV series "Private Eye", "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine", "Traveler", "The Pacific", "Damages", "Homeland", "Hawaii Five-0", "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", "Berlin Station", "The Blacklist", and "Day 5".

Early Life

William Thomas Sadler was born in Buffalo, New York on April 13, 1950, to parents William and Jane Sadler. He graduated from Orchard Park High School in Orchard Park, New York then attended the State University of New York College in Genesco, New York and the private Ivy-league Cornell University in Ithaca, New York from which he earned a Master's Degree in acting with a minor in speech communications.

TV and Film Career

William Sadler's acting career spans over four decades, encompassing a wide range of film and television roles. He's known for portraying authoritative figures and villains.

Sadler's early career included appearances in films like "Die Hard 2" (1987) and "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" (1989). He gained further recognition in the 1990s with roles in "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994) and "A League of Their Own" (1992).

Sadler continued to portray memorable characters throughout the 2000s and 2010s, including parts in "Iron Man 3" (2013) and "The Blacklist" (2013-2020). More recently, he's had roles in series like "Ray Donovan" (2013-2016) and "Succession" (2018-2023).

Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Stage

William Sadler portrayed Julius Caesar in the adaption of William's Shakespeare's play on Broadway. In 1985, he originated the role of Sergeant Toomey in the Broadway production of Neil Simon's "Biloxi Blues" which starred American actor Matthew Broderick.

Video Games

William Sadler voiced roles in the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 video game "Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Conspiracy" in 2008 and Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 video game "Fallout: New Vegas" in 2010.

Web

William Sadler played President Matthew Ellis in two episodes of the 2016 digital series "WHIH Newsfront" and Bob in four episodes of the 2017 dramatic web series "Day 5."

Festivals

In 2015, William Sadler was a guest at the Texas Frightmare Weekend, a media event celebrating the horror genre, which is held each year in Dallas, Texas.

Accolades

In 1991, William Sadler won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey."

Personal Life

William Sadler married Marni Bakst in 1977.

