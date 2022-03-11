William Hurt Net Worth:

What Is William Hurt's Net Worth?

William Hurt is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Hurt earned a Golden Globe nomination for his first film, 1980's "Altered States," and he won an Academy Award for his performance in 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman." William has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Children of a Lesser God" (1986), "Broadcast News" (1987), "The Accidental Tourist" (1988), "A History of Violence" (2005), and "Into the Wild" (2007), the television series "Damages" (2009), "Goliath" (2016–2021), and "Condor" (2018–2020), and the TV movie "Too Big to Fail" (2011).

He has played Thaddeus Ross in "The Incredible Hulk" (2008), "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), and "Black Widow" (2021), and he produced the 2006 film "The Legend of Sasquatch" and the 2021 documentary "The Unspeakable." Hurt made his Broadway debut in a 1984 production of "Hurlyburly," which earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Early Life

William Hurt was born William McChord Hurt on March 20, 1950, in Washington, D.C. His father, Alfred, was employed by the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development, and his mother, Claire, worked for Time, Inc. Hurt has two brothers, and after his parents split up, Claire married Henry Luce III, whose father founded "Time" magazine. William served as vice president of the Dramatics Club while attending the Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts, and he starred in numerous school plays. The school's yearbook predicted that "you might even see him on Broadway," and after graduating in 1968, Hurt studied theology at Tufts University. He later decided to study acting at the Juilliard School instead, and Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve were his classmates.

Career

William began his career onstage, and he joined the Circle Repertory Company in 1977. That year he also guest-starred on "Kojak" and appeared in the miniseries "The Best of Families," and in 1980, he played Professor Edward Jessup in the science-fiction movie "Altered States." Hurt then appeared in 1981's "Eyewitness" and "Body Heat" and 1983's "The Big Chill" and "Gorky Park." In 1985, he starred as Luis Alberto Molina in "Kiss of the Spider Woman," which earned him several awards, including an Oscar and a Bafta, and he received Academy Award nominations for playing James Leeds in 1986's "Children of a Lesser God" and Tom Grunick in 1987's "Broadcast News." William appeared in the films "The Accidental Tourist" (1988), "I Love You to Death" (1990), "Alice" (1990), "Until the End of the World" (1991), "Mr. Wonderful" (1993), and "Trial by Jury" (1994), and he earned a Chicago Film Critics Association Award nomination for 1991's "The Doctor." He portrayed Edward Fairfax Rochester in 1996's "Jane Eyre" and Professor John Robinson in 1998's "Lost in Space," then he played Duke Leto I Atreides in the 2000 miniseries "Frank Herbert's Dune." In 2001, Hurt appeared in Steven Spielberg's "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" and the TV movies "The Flamingo Rising" and "Varian's War," then he played Angus Tuck in 2002's "Tuck Everlasting" and Richie Cusack in 2005's "A History of Violence," which earned him his fourth Academy Award nomination.

William appeared in the films "Changing Lanes" (2002), "The Village" (2004), "Syriana" (2005), "The Good Shepherd" (2006), and "Mr. Brooks" (2007) and the Stephen King miniseries "Nightmares & Dreamscapes" (2006), and he played Walt McCandless in 2009's "Into the Wild," which received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. In 2008, he played Thaddeus Ross in "The Incredible Hulk," which grossed $264.8 million at the box office. Hurt reprised his role in the blockbusters "Captain America: Civil War" ($1.153 billion), "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2.048 billion), "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.798 billion), and "Black Widow" ($379.6 million). In 2009, he starred as Daniel Purcell in the second season of the FX series "Damages," and he portrayed Henry Paulson, United States Secretary of the Treasury, in the 2010 HBO film "Too Big to Fail." William then appeared in the films "The Host" (2013), "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby" (2013), "Winter's Tale" (2014), "The Miracle Season" (2018), and "The Last Full Measure" (2020). He portrayed Richard Feynman in the 2013 TV movie "The Challenger Disaster," then he played George Millican on the sci-fi series "Humans" (2015) and Hrothgar on the British drama "Beowulf" (2016). From 2016 to 2021, Hurt starred as Donald Cooperman on the Amazon Studios series "Goliath," and he played Bob Partridge on Audience's "Condor" from 2018 to 2020.

Personal Life

William married actress Mary Beth Supinger on December 2, 1971, and they divorced in late 1982. During the marriage, Hurt began an affair with Sandra Jennings, and she gave birth to his son, Alex, in 1983. After William and Mary Beth divorced, he and Sandra moved to South Carolina (which recognizes common-law marriages), and after they split up, Jennings sued Hurt in New York in an attempt to get the state to recognize the relationship as a common-law marriage. The court ruled in William's favor because New York didn't recognize common-law marriage and was unwilling to recognize one that took place in a different state. Hurt later dated his "Children of a Lesser God" co-star Marlee Matlin, and when she won an Academy Award for the film (which was Matlin's first movie) in 1987, he reportedly asked her, "What makes you think you deserve it? There are hundreds of actors who have worked for years for the recognition you just got handed to you." In her autobiography, "I'll Scream Later," Marlee revealed that Hurt physically abused and raped her during the relationship and that she left him after a fight that she has described as the scariest experience of her life.

William married Heidi Henderson on March 5, 1989, and they welcomed sons Samuel (born 1989) and William (born 1991) before divorcing in 1993. Hurt also has a daughter, Jeanne (born 1994) with actress/director/screenwriter Sandrine Bonnaire. In May 2018, William revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer. The cancer spread to the bone, and he decided to try Side Effect-Free (SEF) Chemotherapy, which he has credited with saving his life.

Awards and Nominations

Hurt has been nominated for four Academy Awards, winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in 1986. His other nominations were for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Children of a Lesser God" (1987) and "Broadcast News" (1988) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "A History of Violence" (2006). He also earned Golden Globe nominations for "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Children of a Lesser God," and "Broadcast News," and he received nominations for New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture – Male for "Altered States" (1981), Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Damages" (2010), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Too Big to Fail" (2012) as well. William earned Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Damages" (2009) and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for "Too Big to Fail" (2011), and he won a BAFTA Award for Best Actor for "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in 1986. "Kiss of the Spider Woman" also earned him awards from the Cannes Film Festival, David di Donatello Awards, London Critics Circle Film Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, and National Board of Review.

Hurt won an Austin Film Critics Association Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award, North Texas Film Critics Association Award, and Utah Film Critics Association Award for "A History of Violence," and he was named Best Actor for "Broadcast News" at the 1987 Faro Island Film Festival. William has also won a Golden Horse Film Festival Award for Best Foreign Actor for "The Accidental Tourist" (1989), a Newport International Film Festival Best Actor Award for "The Big Brass Ring" (1999), and a Berlin International Film Festival award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution for "The Good Shepherd" (2007). For his stage work, Hurt has won Theatre World Awards for "Ulysses In Traction" (1978), "Lulu" (1978), and "The Fifth Of July" (1978) and an Obie Award for "My Life" (1977).