Willa Holland net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Jun 18, 1991 (32 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: United States of America

What is Willa Holland's Net Worth?

Willa Holland is an actress and model who has a net worth of $5 million. Willa Holland is best known for her roles on the television series "The O.C.," "Gossip Girl," and "Arrow." She has also been voicing the character Aqua in the "Kingdom Hearts" video game series since 2010. Meanwhile, Holland's film credits have included "Garden Party," "Legion," "Tiger Eyes," and "Blood in the Water."

Early Life and Education

Willa Holland was born on June 18, 1991 in Los Angeles, California. She has two sisters named Brianna and Piper, the latter from her stepfather, filmmaker Brian De Palma. As a teenager, Holland went to Palisades Charter High School; however, she dropped out after six weeks to pursue her career in acting and modeling.

Career Beginnings in Modeling

Holland began her modeling career when she was just seven years old after Steven Spielberg, then neighbor to her stepfather Brian De Palma, told Holland's parents that their daughter would be a natural in front of a camera. Holland was subsequently signed to Ford Modeling Agency. She immediately did a shoot for the luxury fashion house Burberry after that. Holland went on to model for Guess, Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, and the Gap, among other brands.

Television Career

Holland made her television acting debut in 2005 in an episode of the HBO dramedy series "The Comeback." She had been slated to costar in the Fox series "The Inside" that same year, but left the show when a new writer was brought in to overhaul it. Instead, Holland landed the role of Kaitlin Cooper on the Fox teen drama series "The O.C.," which she joined in 2006 for the show's third season. She replaced Shailene Woodley, who had played Cooper in the show's first season. After starting out in a recurring capacity, the role became a main one in season four, the final season of "The O.C." Holland subsequently joined another teen drama, the CW's "Gossip Girl," which was created by "The O.C." creator Josh Schwartz. From 2008 to 2012, she played the recurring role of rebellious model Agnes Andrews, who befriends and goes on to cause chaos for Taylor Momsen's character Jenny Humphrey.

Holland stayed with the CW following "Gossip Girl" and landed a main role on the network's superhero series "Arrow," based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow. She starred as Thea Queen and her alter-ego Speedy, the younger half-sister of Oliver Queen and his alter-ego Green Arrow, played by Stephen Amell. Thea Queen was a main role for Holland during the first six seasons of "Arrow" from 2012 to 2018; for season seven it was a guest role, and for the eighth and final season in 2020 it was a recurring role. Holland also showed up as Thea Queen in two episodes of the CW spinoff series "The Flash" from 2015 to 2016.

Film Career

Holland had her first film role in the 2001 movie "Ordinary Madness." She didn't return to film until 2008, when she appeared in three titles. The first was "Garden Party," costarring Vinessa Shaw and Richard Gunn. Both of Holland's subsequent 2008 films premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival: "Genova," starring Colin Firth, Catherine Keener, and Hope Davis, and "Middle of Nowhere," starring Eva Amurri, Susan Sarandon, and Anton Yelchin.

In 2010, Holland appeared in the apocalyptic action horror film "Legion," starring Paul Bettany as the Archangel Michael. She next played the role of Janice Heddon in Rod Lurie's 2011 remake of the action thriller "Straw Dogs." The following year, Holland starred as the protagonist Davey Wexler in "Tiger Eyes," based on the Judy Blume novel. She was joined in the cast by Amy Jo Johnson and Tatanka Means, among others. Holland went on to star in the 2016 thriller "Blood in the Water," with Alex Russell, Miguel Gomez, Charlbi Dean, and Stelio Savante.

Kingdom Hearts

In 2010, Holland joined the video game world when she began voicing the character Aqua in the popular "Kingdom Hearts" series. She made her debut as the character in the PlayStation Portable title "Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep," the sixth installment in the series. Holland went on to voice Aqua in such later installments as "Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance," "Kingdom Hearts III," and "Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory."

Music Videos

Holland has appeared in some music videos during her career. In 2008, she was in the video for the Glitterati's "Keep Me Up All Night." After that, Holland appeared in the music videos for Melissa Etheridge's "Fearless Love" and the White Arrows' "8050 (Too Fast, Too Slow)."