Will Patton Net Worth:

What Is Will Patton's Net Worth?

Will Patton is an American actor and audiobook narrator who has a net worth of $7 million. Will Patton has starred as Kentucky Bluebird on the CBS soap opera "Search for Tomorrow" (1984–1985), Jackson Haisley on the CBS drama "The Agency" (2001–2003), Captain Dan Weaver on TNT's "Falling Skies" (2011–2015), Garrett Randall on the Paramount Network neo-Western "Yellowstone" (2020–present), and Wayne Tillerson on Amazon Prime Video's "Outer Range" (2022–present).

Will has more than 110 acting credits to his name, including the films "Silkwood" (1983), "Desperately Seeking Susan" (1985), "The Client" (1994), "The Postman" (1997), "Armageddon" (1998), "Remember the Titans" (2000), "The Mothman Prophecies" (2002), "Halloween" (2018), and "Minari" (2020) and the television series "Numbers" (2006–2007), "24" (2009), "The Good Wife" (2016), "Shots Fired" (2017), and "Swamp Thing" (2019). Patton has also narrated 60+ audiobooks, such as Stephen King's "Doctor Sleep" (2013), "Mr. Mercedes" (2014), "Finders Keepers" (2015), "End of Watch" (2016), "The Mist" (2017), "The Outsider" (2018), and "If It Bleeds" (2020), Al Gore's "The Assault on Reason" (2007), Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" (2007), and numerous James Lee Burke novels.

Early Life

Will Patton was born William Rankin Patton on June 14, 1954, in Charleston, South Carolina. Will grew up on a farm with mother Carole, father Bill, and two younger siblings, and his parents ran a "foster home for wayward teen-age boys." Bill was a playwright and acting/directing teacher as well as a Lutheran minister who was a chaplain at Duke University. Patton studied at the North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem and New York's Actors Studio and Open Theatre.

Career

Will made his film debut in 1979's "Minus Zero," and he followed it with the TV movie "Kent State" in 1981. He appeared on the television shows "CBS Library" (1982) and "Ryan's Hope" (1982–1983), and from 1984 to 1985, he played Kentucky Bluebird on the soap opera "Search for Tomorrow." Patton co-starred with Meryl Streep, Kurt Russell, and Cher in 1983's "Silkwood," which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and he played Wayne Nolan in 1985's "Desperately Seeking Susan" alongside Madonna and Rosanna Arquette. In the '80s, Will also appeared in the films "Variety" (1983), "King Blank" (1983), "The Beniker Gang" (1985), "After Hours" (1985), "Chinese Boxes" (1986), "Belizaire the Cajun" (1986), "No Way Out" (1987), "Wildfire" (1988), "Stars and Bars" (1988), and "Signs of Life" (1989) and the TV movie "A Gathering of Old Men" (1987), and he guest-starred on "The Equalizer" (1985). He began the '90s with roles in the films "Everybody Wins" (1990), "A Shock to the System" (1990), "Bright Angel" (1990), "The Rapture" (1991), and "Cold Heaven" (1991), and he starred in the TV movies "Dillinger" (1991), "Deadly Desire" (1991), "Lincoln and the War Within" (1992), "In the Deep Woods" (1992), "A Child Lost Forever: The Jerry Sherwood Story" (1992), and "Taking the Heat" (1993).

Patton appeared in the films "In the Soup" (1992), "The Paint Job" (1993), "Midnight Edition" (1993), "Romeo Is Bleeding" (1993), "Tollbooth" (1994), "Natural Causes" (1994), "The Puppet Masters" (1994), "Copycat" (1995), "The Spitfire Grill" (1996), "Inventing the Abbotts" (1997), "I Woke Up Early the Day I Died" (1998), "Breakfast of Champions" (1999), "Entrapment" (1999), and "Jesus' Son" (1999), and he received a Saturn Award nomination for his performance as General Bethlehem in 1997's "The Postman." He co-starred with Susan Sarandon and Tommy Lee Jones in the 1994's film adaptation of John Grisham's "The Client," and he played Charles 'Chick' Chapple in the 1998 blockbuster "Armageddon," which grossed $553.7 million at the box office. From 1995 to 1997, Will had a recurring role as Dr. Frank Morgan on the Fox science-fiction series "VR.5," and he starred as Jackson Haisley on the CBS action-drama "The Agency" from 2001 to 2003. In 2000, he co-starred with Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie in "Gone in 60 Seconds" and with Denzel Washington in "Remember the Titans," then he appeared in "The Mothman Prophecies" (2002), "The Punisher" (2004), "Road House 2" (2006), "Code Name: The Cleaner" (2007), "A Mighty Heart" (2007), "American Violet" (2008), and "The Fourth Kind" (2009).

Patton had recurring roles as Lieutenant Gary Walker on the CBS series "Numbers" (2006–2007) and Alan Wilson on Fox's "24" (2009), and in 2009, he provided the voice of John Wilkes Booth in the "American Experience" episode "The Assassination of Abraham Lincoln." From 2011 to 2015, he starred as Captain Dan Weaver on the Steven Spielberg-produced sci-fi series "Falling Skies," and around this time, he appeared in the films "Brooklyn's Finest" (2010), "Meek's Cutoff" (2010), "The Girl" (2012), "The November Man" (2014), and "American Honey" (2016). Will played Mike Tascioni in four episodes of the CBS drama "The Good Wife" in 2016, and in 2017, he starred as Sheriff Daniel Platt on Fox's "Shots Fired." In 2018, he played Deputy Frank Hawkins in "Halloween," the eleventh film in the slasher franchise of the same name, and he reprised his role in 2021's "Halloween Kills" and 2022's "Halloween Ends." In 2019, Patton starred as Avery Sunderland in the DC Universe series "Swamp Thing," then he began playing Garrett Randall on "Yellowstone" (2020–present) and Wayne Tillerson on "Outer Range" (2022–present). In recent years, Will has appeared in the films "An Actor Prepares" (2018), "Blood on Her Name" (2019), "Hammer" (2019), "Radioflash" (2019), "Sweet Thing" (2020), "The Devil Below" (2021), and "The Forever Purge" (2021), and he won a North Carolina Film Critics Association award for 2020's "Minari."

Personal Life

In February 2015, Patton was pulled over by police on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina, and he was arrested for DUI after failing a field sobriety test. He was released from jail the next day on a personal recognizance bond of $997.

Awards and Nominations

Patton won a Tar Heel Award for "Minari" from the North Carolina Film Critics Association in 2021, and the film's cast received the Ensemble Cast Spotlight Award at the 2020 Middleburg Film Festival. The " Minari" cast also earned nominations from the CinEuphoria Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Will has received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination as part of the "Yellowstone" cast as well, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2022. In 1998, he earned a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Supporting Actor for "The Postman," and he received a "Fangoria" Chainsaw Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "The Mothman Prophecies" in 2003. In 2022, Patton earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male for "Sweet Thing." For his stage work, Will won Obie Awards for a 1983 production of Sam Shepard's "Fool for Love" and a 1988 production of Richard Foreman's "What Did He See?"