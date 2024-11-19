What Is Will Estes' Net Worth?

Will Estes is an American actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Will Estes is best known for playing Will McCullough on "The New Lassie" (1989–1992), Cory Hartman on "Kirk" (1995–1996), J.J. Pryor on "American Dreams" (2002–2005), and Officer/Sergeant Jamie Reagan on "Blue Bloods" (2010–2024). Will has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including the films "How to Make an American Quilt" (1995), "U-571" (2000), "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012), and "Mission Park" (2013) and the television series "It Had to Be You" (1993), "Meego" (1997), "The Secret World of Alex Mack" (1997–1998), "Kelly Kelly" (1998), "7th Heaven" (1999–2000), and "Reunion" (2005–2006).

Early Life

Will Estes was born William Estes Nipper on October 21, 1978, in Los Angeles, California. Will attended Santa Monica College, where he majored in English literature. He has trained in gymnastics and martial arts and has competed in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Career

Estes made his television debut on the soap opera "Santa Barbara" in 1987, then he guest-starred on "Highway to Heaven" (1988–1989) and "Murphy's Law" (1989) and appeared in the TV movies "Miracle Landing" (1990), "Menu for Murder" (1990), and "The Last Halloween" (1991). From 1989 to 1992, he played Will McCullough on the syndicated series "The New Lassie," which earned him three Young Artist Award nominations. Will's first feature film was 1991's "Dutch," and he followed it with "How to Make an American Quilt" (1995) and "Blue Ridge Fall" (1999) and had a voice role in 1993's "Once Upon a Forest."

He guest-starred on "Baywatch" (1992) "Harry and the Hendersons" (1992), "Step by Step" (1994), "Boy Meets World" (1994–1996), "Full House" (1995), and "Diagnosis: Murder" (1998), and he voiced Jonny Quest in the 1993 TV movie "Jonny's Golden Quest." In the '90s, Estes played Christopher Quinn on the CBS sitcom "It Had to be You" (1993), Cory Hartman on Kirk Cameron's WB series "Kirk" (1995–1996), Trip Parker on the science-fiction sitcom "Meego" (1997), Hunter Reeves on Nickelodeon's "The Secret World of Alex Mack" (1997–1998), Sean Kelly on The WB's "Kelly Kelly" (1998), and Andrew Nayloss on the family drama "7th Heaven" (1999–2000). He also appeared in the TV movies "When Love Kills: The Seduction of John Hearn" (1993) and "Brother's Destiny" (1995).

In 2000, Will co-starred with Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton, Harvey Keitel, and Jon Bon Jovi in "U-571." Next, he appeared in the films "Terror Tract" (2000), "Mimic 2" (2001), "New Port South" (2001), "May" (2002), "The Drive" (2005), and "Not Since You" (2009). Estes guest-starred on "The Fugitive" (2000), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2006), "Eleventh Hour" (2008), "In Plain Sight" (2009), and "The Cleaner" (2009), and he appeared in the TV movies "The Familiar Stranger" (2001), "See You In My Dreams" (2004), and "The Dive From Clausen's Pier" (2005). From 2002 to 2005, he starred as J.J. Pryor on the NBC series "American Dreams," and in 2005, he played Will Malloy on Fox's "Reunion." In 2010, Will began starring as Officer/Sergeant Jamie Reagan on the CBS series "Blue Bloods." The show's 14th and final season premiered in February 2024. Estes appeared in the 2011 film "Magic Valley," and the following year, he played Officer Simon Jansen in the blockbuster "The Dark Knight Rises" alongside Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, and Anne Hathaway. "The Dark Knight Rises" grossed $1.085 billion at the box office, making it the year's third-highest-grossing film, and the American Film Institute named it one of 2012's top 10 films. Will then appeared in the TV movie "Shadow of Fear" (2012) and the films "Mission Park" (2013), "Automotive" (2013), and "Anchors" (2015).

Personal Life

In October 2020, actress Torrey DeVitto revealed on Instagram that she was in a relationship with Estes. DeVitto is known for appearing on shows such as "Pretty Little Liars," "The Vampire Diaries," and "Chicago Med." The couple split up in 2021 and reportedly deleted all photos of each other from their social media accounts.

Awards and Nominations

During the early years of his acting career, Estes earned four Young Artist Award nominations: Best Young Actor in an Off-Primetime Family Series" (1990), Best Young Actor Starring in an Off-Primetime Series (1991), and Best Young Actor Starring in an Off-Primetime or Cable Series (1992) for "The New Lassie" and Best Performance by a Young Actor – TV Comedy Series (1996) for "Kirk." Will has won a Prism Award for Performance in a Drama Series Episode (2014) and a Golden Honu Award for Actor of the Year (2015) for "Blue Bloods."