Whitney Leavitt Net Worth

What is Whitney Leavitt's Net Worth?

Whitney Leavitt is an American Internet and reality television personality and actress who has a net worth of $1 million.

Whitney Leavitt came to widespread recognition as a cast member on the Hulu reality series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," which premiered in 2024. She also competed in the 34th season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2025.

Early Life and Education

Whitney Leavitt was born Whitney Ellis on May 12, 1993 in American Fork, Utah to Stephanie and Barry. She was raised Mormon with four biological siblings and many foster siblings. During grade school, Leavitt danced competitively. For her higher education, she went to Brigham Young University, from which she graduated in 2018 with her BFA in dance. After that, Leavitt backpacked across Europe for a couple months and lived in Uganda for four months.

Internet Career

Leavitt first made a name for herself online with her choreographed dance videos on TikTok. She became a popular TikTok personality, but also created controversy when she filmed herself dancing in front of her hospitalized, RSV-afflicted newborn son Liam. Leavitt has continued amassing a large audience on the social media platform.

Television Career

Leavitt came to widespread public attention in 2024 when she began starring as a cast member on the Hulu reality series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." Centered on Utah-based TikTok personality Taylor Frankie Paul, who went viral for revealing that she and her husband were having non-sexual affairs with other Mormon couples, the show focuses on the personal and professional lives of her TikTok-influencer friend group, dubbed MomTok, as they deal with the fallout from this scandal. Others in the cast include Jen Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, Demi Engemann, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, and Jessi Ngatikaura. In 2025, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Following her career breakout on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," Leavitt competed in the 34th season of the reality dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars," which aired in late 2025. With her professional dance partner Mark Ballas, she came in sixth place. During the competition, the pair danced to such songs as "Golden," "Play That Funky Music," "The Room Where It Happens," "Popular," "Brain Stew," and "Cell Block Tango."

Broadway

In late 2025, it was announced that Leavitt would be taking on the role of Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of the musical "Chicago." Her scheduled six-week limited engagement was set for February to March of 2026, marking her first professional acting role.

Personal Life

While serving a mission with the LDS Church in Georgia in the early 2010s, Leavitt met the family of technical analyst Conner Leavitt. She didn't actually meet Conner until 2015, when they accompanied their respective friends on a double date. After their friends bailed, they hit it off, and in 2016 they married at the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple. Together, the Leavitts have three children: Billy, Sedona, and Liam. They reside in St. George, Utah, and previously spent a short period in Hawaii with the aim of relieving Conner's porn addiction.

Real Estate

In November 2025, Whitney and Carson paid $1 million for a home in St. George, Utah.