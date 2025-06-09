What Is Wendy Schaal's Net Worth?

Wendy Schaal is an American actress and voice actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Wendy Schaal is known for playing Vicki Allen on the ABC sitcom "It's a Living" (1980–1981), Julie on the ABC fantasy drama "Fantasy Island" (1981–1982), and Debbie Lapidus on Fox's "Good Grief" (1990–1991) and for voicing Francine Smith on the Fox/TBS animated series "American Dad!," which began airing in 2005. Schaal has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "Bound for Glory" (1976), "Munchies," (1987), "Batteries Not Included" (1987), "The 'Burbs" (1987), "My Girl 2" (1994), "Small Soldiers" (1998), and "Holiday in the Sun" (2001) and the television series "Rhoda" (1976), "AfterMASH" (1983), "Nearly Departed" (1989), "Murder, She Wrote" (1995), and "Six Feet Under" (2001).

Early Life

Wendy Schaal was born on July 2, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. She is the daughter of Richard and Lois Schaal, and her father was an actor known for films such as "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming" and "Slaughterhouse-Five." After Wendy's parents divorced, Richard married actress Valerie Harper in 1964. When Schaal was five years old, she moved to Newport Beach, California, with her mother. At the age of nine, she studied acting in Chicago with Viola Spolin. Wendy later lived in Wisconsin, and after Richard and Valerie decided to move from New York to Hollywood, Schaal returned to California. Wendy attended Los Angeles City College, where she earned an Associate of Arts degree. During her college years, she acted and was involved in set construction. She started working on TV after attending one of her father's acting workshops.

Career

Schaal made both her film and television debuts in 1976, appearing in the Woody Guthrie biopic "Bound for Glory" and an episode of "Welcome Back, Kotter." Next, she guest-starred on "Rhoda" (1976), "Fish" (1977), "Family" (1979), and "Little House on the Prairie" (1979) and appeared in the 1978 film "Record City." From 1980 to 1981, Wendy starred as Vicki Allen on the ABC sitcom "It's a Living," and from 1981 to 1982, she played Julie on "Fantasy Island," which also aired on ABC. In the '80s, she also appeared in the films "Where the Boys Are" (1984), "Creature" (1985), "Munchies" (1987), "Innerspace" (1987), and "Batteries Not Included" (1987), and she co-starred with Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, and Carrie Fisher in 1989's "The 'Burbs." Schaal also guest-starred on "Strike Force" (1982), "Happy Days" (1982), "The Love Boat" (1982–1983), "Knight Rider" (1985), "The A-Team" (1985), "MacGyver" (1986), "Airwolf" (1986), "My Two Dads" (1987), "Full House" (1988), "Night Court" (1988), and "Dear John" (1989), and she had a recurring role as Bonnie Hornback on the CBS "M*A*S*H" spin-off "AfterMASH" (1983) and played Liz Dooley on the NBC sitcom "Nearly Departed" (1989).

From 1990 to 1991, Wendy starred as Debbie Lapidus on the Fox sitcom "Good Grief," then she guest-starred on "Northern Exposure" (1992), "Red Shoe Diaries" (1993), "Murder, She Wrote" (1995), "Hope and Gloria" (1995), "The John Larroquette Show" (1995), "Friends" (1997), "Star Trek: Voyager" (1997), "Fired Up" (1997), and "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction" (1998). She appeared in the films "Going Under" (1991), "Out There" (1995), and "Small Soldiers" (1998) and the TV movie "Runaway Daughters" (1994), and she co-starred with Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Anna Chlumsky, and Austin O'Brien in 1994's "My Girl 2." In the 2000s, she has guest-starred on TV shows such as "The X-Files" (2000), "Boston Public" (2001), "Providence" (2002), and "Boomtown" (2002), and she has appeared in the films "Holiday in the Sun" (2001) and "Loving Annabelle" (2006). In 2001, Schaal had a recurring role as Vicki Dimas on the critically-acclaimed HBO drama "Six Feet Under," and in 2005, she began voicing Francine Smith on the animated Fox series "American Dad!," which moved to TBS in 2014. She also voiced Francine in a 2013 episode of "Family Guy" and in the video games "Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff" (2014) and "Warped Kart Racers" (2022).

Personal Life

On September 4, 1977, Wendy married Stephen M. Schwartz. They welcomed a son, Adam, before divorcing in 1987. Schaal wed Michael Hogan on December 12, 2021.