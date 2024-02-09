What is Walker Scobell's Net Worth?

Walker Scobell is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Walker Scobell first appeared on screen as a teenager in the 2022 action comedy films "The Adam Project" and "Secret Headquarters." He achieved wider recognition in 2023 when he began starring as the titular character in the Disney+ fantasy television series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," based on the book series of the same name by Rick Riordan. Scobell's other credits include the film "Blood Knot," based on the 2015 novel "Looking Through Water" by Bob Rich.

Early Life and Education

Walker Scobell was born on January 5, 2009 in Virginia Beach, Virginia into a military family. His parents are Heather and Pete, and he has an older sister and a younger brother. Scobell grew up in Colorado and in Fairview, Pennsylvania. At Fairview Middle School, he acted in a production of "Mary Poppins." Not long after that, Scobell attended an acting workshop, hired a manager, and signed to an agency. He attends Fairview High School when not traveling or working on a set.

Film Career

In the summer of 2020, Scobell auditioned to play the younger version of Ryan Reynolds's main character, Adam Reed, in the Netflix science-fiction action comedy film "The Adam Project." Thanks to his impersonation of Reynolds, which he honed through many rewatches of the actor's film "Deadpool," Scobell landed the part over hundreds of other child actors. Directed by Shawn Levy, "The Adam Project" was released on Netflix in March of 2022. That summer, Scobell starred opposite Owen Wilson in the Paramount+ superhero comedy film "Secret Headquarters." He played Charlie Kincaid, a kid who suspects his father of being a superhero after discovering a clandestine headquarters in his basement. The film also features Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Michael Peña, Jesse Williams, and Charles Melton.

In the spring of 2023, Scobell joined the cast of the drama "Blood Knot," based on Bob Rich's 2015 novel "Looking Through Water." It focuses on a father who invites his estranged son to compete in a father-son fishing competition in Puerto Rico as a means of mending their relationship. Actors in the cast include Michael Douglas, Cameron Douglas, David Morse, and Michael Stahl-David.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Scobell became more widely known in late 2023 when he began starring as the titular protagonist in the Disney+ fantasy television series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." Based on Rick Riordan's Greek mythology-themed book series of the same name, it stars Scobell as a child demigod who must race to find Zeus's thunderbolt and restore order to Olympus. Other actors in the cast include Leah Sava Jeffries, as Athena's daughter Annabeth Chase; Aryan Simhadri, as Percy's best friend Grover Underwood; and Virginia Kull, as Percy's mother Sally. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" earned strong reviews from critics, with many praising its superiority over the previous film adaptations of the book series.