Walker Bryant net worth: Walker Bryant is an American actor and social media personality who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for starring as Young Link in the short Link: Legend of Zelda.

Walker Bryant was born in Columbus, Ohio in September 2006. He is popular on YouTube with more than 750 thousand subscribers. Bryant started his Instagram in 2015 and has about one million followers. He made his acting debut in 2016 in the shorts 8 ½ and Lauren Park. Walker Bryant starred in the shorts Link: Legend of Zelda, The Plastic Man, Jack, and Innocence in 2017. In 2019 he starred in the short The Mystery Box. Bryant appeared in an episode of the TV series Station 19 in 2020. He also made his feature film debut in the movies Her Secret Family Killer and I Wrote This for You in 2020. In 2020 Bryant hosted the TV special CollabBASH: The First and Largest Online Creator Event.