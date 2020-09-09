Walker Bryant Net Worth

How much is Walker Bryant Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesActors
Walker Bryant Net Worth:
$1 Million

Walker Bryant net worth: Walker Bryant is an American actor and social media personality who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for starring as Young Link in the short Link: Legend of Zelda.

Walker Bryant was born in Columbus, Ohio in September 2006. He is popular on YouTube with more than 750 thousand subscribers. Bryant started his Instagram in 2015 and has about one million followers. He made his acting debut in 2016 in the shorts 8 ½ and Lauren Park. Walker Bryant starred in the shorts Link: Legend of Zelda, The Plastic Man, Jack, and Innocence in 2017. In 2019 he starred in the short The Mystery Box. Bryant appeared in an episode of the TV series Station 19 in 2020. He also made his feature film debut in the movies Her Secret Family Killer and I Wrote This for You in 2020. In 2020 Bryant hosted the TV special CollabBASH: The First and Largest Online Creator Event.

Walker Bryant Net Worth

Net Worth:$1 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion