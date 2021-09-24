Vivica A. Fox Net Worth

splits: 11

What is Vivica A. Fox's Net Worth?

Vivica A. Fox is an actress and producer, best known for her performances in such films as "Independence Day," "Set it Off," "Booty Call," and "Kill Bill." Vivica A. Fox has a net worth of $2 million. She rose to fame with roles on the daytime soap operas "Days of Our Lives" and "Generations." Fox has appeared in numerous other films and television series, including the crime series "Missing" and the music drama "Empire."

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Vivica A. Fox was born in 1964 in South Bend, Indiana to pharmaceutical technician Everlyena and school administrator William. Soon after her birth, the family relocated to Benton Harbor, Michigan. As a teen, Fox went to Arlington High School in Indianapolis. She later enrolled at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, graduating with an AA degree in social sciences. In California, Fox was a dancer on the music television program "Soul Train," and appeared in the music video for Klymaxx's hit single "Meeting in the Ladies Room."

In 1988, Fox made her professional acting debut on the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives." The same year, she appeared in two episodes of the ABC drama series "China Beach." Fox followed this with a guest role in a 1989 episode of "Who's the Boss?"

Television Career Breakthroughs

Fox had her breakthrough on television in 1989, when she began playing the lead character Maya Reubens on the NBC daytime soap opera "Generations." The show aired 470 episodes through 1991. After this, Fox had guest-starring roles on a number of popular shows, including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Family Matters," and "Matlock." She was then cast on the short-lived sitcom "Out All Night," playing the daughter of Patti LaBelle's character. Fox returned to soap operas in 1994, when she joined season 22 of "The Young and the Restless." Later in the 90s, she had main roles on the short-lived sitcoms "Arsenio" and "Getting Personal," and appeared in three episodes of the sitcom "The Hughleys."

In 2000, Fox had a main role on CBS's "City of Angels," the first network television medical drama with a predominantly African-American cast. She followed this with appearances on "The Twilight Zone," "Tremors," "The Parkers," and "Alias." From 2004 to 2006, she played the main role of FBI Agent Nicole Scott on the Canadian crime drama series "Missing."

Further Television Career

Fox's credits in the mid-to-late 2000s include "All of Us," "In the Mix," and "Icons." She was also a contestant on the third season of ABC's dancing competition series "Dancing with the Stars." Her next big role came in 2007, when she began playing the recurring role of Loretta Black on the sixth season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The next year, Fox started hosting her own reality show, "Glam God with Vivica A. Fox"; it ran on VH1 from August to October. This was followed by guest appearances on such programs as "Da Kink in My Hair," "'Til Death," "True Jackson, VP," and "Drop Dead Diva."

In 2010, Fox began a recurring voice-acting role on the animated series "Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated." Subsequently, she appeared on "Melissa & Joey," "The Protector," "Raising Hope," and "Femme Fatales," and hosted the Lifetime series "Prank My Mom." From 2012 to 2015, Fox had a main role on the sitcom "Mr. Box Office." Subsequently, she had recurring roles on the sitcom "Mann & Wife" and the music drama "Empire." Fox has also appeared on numerous game and competition shows, including "Celebrity Name Game," "The Apprentice," "Battle of the Network Stars," "Worst Cooks in America," "Match Game," "Pyramid," "Funny You Should Ask," "To Tell the Truth," and "25 Words or Less."

Film Career

Fox made her feature film debut playing a hooker in Oliver Stone's 1989 drama "Born on the Fourth of July." Her breakthrough year, however, was in 1996, when she played the girlfriend of Will Smith's character in the science-fiction blockbuster "Independence Day." The same year, she gained recognition for her performance in the action crime film "Set it Off," costarring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Kimberly Elise. Fox's success continued in 1997, with roles in three major films: "Booty Call," "Batman & Robin," and "Soul Food." For the latter, the actress was nominated for her first NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. In 1998, Fox starred in the romantic drama "Why Do Fools Fall in Love." She closed out the decade with roles in the dark teen comedies "Idle Hands" and "Teaching Mrs. Tingle."

In the early 2000s, Fox was in such films as "Double Take," "Two Can Play That Game," "Little Secrets," "Juwanna Mann," and "Boat Trip." In 2003, she drew acclaim for her performance as Vernita Green in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill: Volume 1," a role she reprised in the film's sequel. Other credits during this time included "Motives," "Ella Enchanted," "Blast," and "The Salon," the lattermost of which she also produced. Later in the 2000s, Fox was in "Kickin' it Old Skool," "Cover," "The Slammin' Salmon," and "Shark City." Her credits in the 2010s include "Junkyard Dog," "Miss Nobody," "Black Gold," "Home Run," "Chocolate City," and "True to the Game." Fox has also starred in a plethora of television movies, including every entry in the thriller series "The Wrong," which she also produces.

Personal Life

In 1998, Fox wed singer Christopher Harvest; they divorced in 2002. Subsequently, Fox was in a relationship with rapper 50 Cent. She later dated and was engaged to club promoter Omar White, but broke off the engagement after ten months. Fox does not have any children, a fact she says she regrets.

Real Estate

In 2014, Vivica spent $875,000 on 2,200 square-foot home in Porter Ranch, California. She listed the home for sale in October 2019 for $1.05 million.