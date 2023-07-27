Virginia Madsen net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Sep 11, 1961 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Presenter, Businessperson, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Virginia Madsen's Net Worth

What is Virginia Madsen's Net Worth?

Virginia Madsen is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $4 million.

Virginia Madsen is known for her performances in such films as "Electric Dreams," "Fire with Fire," "Modern Girls," "Candyman," and "Sideways," the lattermost of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She has also appeared in many television series, including "Frasier," "American Dreams," "Witches of East End," and "Designated Survivor." Madsen's other notable credits include the television miniseries "Mussolini: The Untold Story" and the Lifetime biopic "The Anna Nicole Story."

Early Life and Education

Virginia Madsen was born on September 11, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois to Elaine, who became an award-winning filmmaker and author, and Calvin, a firefighter. Her brother is actor Michael Madsen and her sister, Cheryl, is an entrepreneur. As a teenager, Madsen attended New Trier High School in Winnetka. She later attended the Ted Liss Acting Studio in Chicago, as well as the Harand Camp Adult Theater Seminar in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Film Career

Madsen made her professional acting debut with a small role in the 1983 film "Class." She had bigger parts the following year in two science-fiction films: "Electric Dreams," in which she played cellist Madeline Robistat, and David Lynch's adaptation of "Dune," in which she played Princess Irulan. Following those, Madsen appeared in Ivan Passer's comedy "Creator." Her breakthrough came in 1986 when she starred as Catholic school runaway Lisa Taylor in the romantic drama "Fire with Fire"; she also starred in the comedy "Modern Girls" that year. Over the remainder of the decade, Madsen appeared in such films as "Slam Dance," "Zombie High," "Hot to Trot," and "Heart of Dixie." Commencing the 1990s, she starred in Dennis Hopper's neo-noir "The Hot Spot," and in 1991 starred in the science-fiction sequel "Highlander II: The Quickening." Madsen had one of her most memorable roles in the 1992 supernatural horror film "Candyman," starring as a Chicago graduate student who gets drawn into a deadly urban legend come to life. Among her other credits during the decade were "Blue Tiger," "The Prophecy," "Ghosts of Mississippi," "The Rainmaker," "Ambushed," and "The Haunting."

Early in the new millennium, Madsen appeared in such titles as "Lying in Wait," "After Sex," "Almost Salinas," "American Gun," and "Artworks." In 2004, she gave one of the most acclaimed performances of her career in Alexander Payne's wine-themed road film "Sideways," for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. After that, Madsen had further supporting roles in the action thriller "Firewall" and Robert Altman's musical comedy "A Prairie Home Companion." Her subsequent credits included "The Astronaut Farmer," "The Number 23," "Ripple Effect," "Diminished Capacity," and "The Haunting in Connecticut." In the 2010s, Madsen appeared in "The Magic of Belle Isle," "The Last Keepers," "The Hot Flashes," "Crazy Kind of Love," "Walter," "Joy," "A Change of Heart," and "1985," among a number of other titles. Her credits in the 2020s have included the supernatural horror film "Prey for the Devil," the action thriller comedy "One Day as a Lion," and the independent drama "Lola James."

Television Career

Madsen first appeared on the small screen in a 1984 episode of "American Playhouse." The year after that, she portrayed Claretta Petacci, Mussolini's mistress, in the miniseries "Mussolini: The Untold Story." Madsen subsequently starred in the television films "Long Gone," "Gotham," and "Third Degree Burn," and played Annie Charnock in the final season of "Moonlighting." She mostly appeared in television films in the 90s, with credits including "Victim of Love," "Ironclads," "Linda," and "The Apocalypse Witch." Late in the decade, she played Cassandra Stone on the sitcom "Frasier" and co-hosted the eleventh season of the long-running documentary series "Unsolved Mysteries." In the early 00s, Madsen starred in the television film "Crossfire Trail" and had recurring roles on the series "The Practice" and "American Dreams." She went on to make guest appearances on "Dawson's Creek" and "CSI: Miami," and to lend her voice to the animated superhero series "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series," "Justice League Unlimited," and "Teen Titans."

From 2006 to 2007, Madsen starred alongside Ray Liotta on the short-lived CBS series "Smith." After that, she had a recurring role in the final season of "Monk." Madsen had her next main role on the short-lived ABC series "Scoundrels," which ran in the summer of 2010. The following year, she was on another short-lived show, NBC's "The Event." In 2012, Madsen played the recurring role of Mrs. Hannah Durant in the second season of the AMC Western series "Hell on Wheels." She subsequently portrayed Virgie Arthur in the biopic "The Anna Nicole Story," and played Penelope Gardiner in the series "Witches of East End," both on Lifetime. In 2016, Madsen began playing Paige Cowan on the police procedural series "Elementary"; she later returned to the show in 2019. Also in 2016, she began a main role on the short-lived CBS series "American Gothic" and a recurring role in the first season of the political thriller series "Designated Survivor." Madsen's other credits include the miniseries "The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair" and the superhero horror series "Swamp Thing."

Production Company

Madsen established her own production company, Title IX Productions, in 2008. Her first project through the company was a documentary she made with her mother entitled "I Know a Woman Like That," which focuses on the lives of older women.

Personal Life

Madsen married her first husband, actor and filmmaker Danny Huston, in 1989; they had met on the set of the film "Mr. North" the previous year. The couple divorced in 1992. Subsequently, from 1993 to 1998, Madsen dated actor and model Antonio Sabàto Jr., with whom she had a son. She married her second husband, Nick Holmes, in 2020.

Real Estate

In November 2005, Virginia paid $1.35 million for a home in Thousand Oaks, California. She sold this home in 2014 at a loss, accepting $1.02 million.

In July 2014 she paid $1.185 million for a home in Hollywood hills.