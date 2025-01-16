What was Vincent Price's net worth?

Vincent Price was an American television, film, stage, and voice actor who had a net worth of $5 million. Vincent Price was best known for his deep voice, starring roles in black and white horror films, and his spooky contributions to recordings such as "Monster Mash" and Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Vincent was also an art collector and gourmet cook who was just as talented at poaching and pureeing as he was at portraying hair-raising ghouls.

Early Years

Vincent Leonard Price Jr. was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 27, 1911. He was the youngest of the four children born to Vincent Price Sr. – president of The National Candy Company – and his wife Marguerite (Wilcox). The Price family was quite well-off financially as the heirs of Vincent Clarence Price, a toothpaste pioneer.

Vincent attended St. Louis Country Day School and Milford Academy in Connecticut. He then enrolled at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, where he graduated in 1933 with a degree in English and a minor in art history.

Stage

Vincent Price made his stage debut in a performance of the 1926 Maurine Dallas Watkins play "Chicago" at London's Gate Theatre in 1935. That same year, he played Prince Albert in the 1934 Laurence Housman play "Victorian Regina" at the Gate Theatre and resumed the role when the play moved on to Broadway. There in New York, he filled roles in productions such as the 1919 Bernard Shaw play "Heartbreak House: A Fantasia in the Russian Manner on English Themes," the 16th-century Thomas Dekker play "The Shoemaker's Holiday" and the 1938 Patrick Hamilton thriller "Angel Street."

In 1975, Vincent and his wife Coral appeared in a stage adaptation of "Ardele," which was performed in the United States and London. Two years later, Vincent began portraying Oscar Wilde in the one-man play "Diversions and Delights."

Film

Vincent Price made his film debut in the 1938 American comedy "Service de Luxe." The following year, he starred as the Duke of Clarence in the horror film "Tower of London." During the 1940s, he played American religious leader Joseph Smith in the western "Brigham Young," lawyer and statesman William Gibbs McAdoo in the biographical film "Wilson," and Imperial Prosecutor Vital Dutour in the biographical drama "The Song of Bernadette." Other films in which he appeared in that decade include "The Long Night" with Henry Fonda and "The Bribe" with Ava Gardner.

In 1950, Vincent played American fraudster James Addison Reavis in the biographical film "The Baron of Arizona" and Burnbridge Waters in the American comedy "Champagne for Caesar." He grabbed the leading role of Professor Henry Jarrod in the 1953 mystery horror film "House of Wax" and went on to portray Don Gallico in the horror film "The Mad Magician" and Francois Delambre in the science fiction horror films "The Fly" and "Return of the Fly." In 1956, Vincent played Baka in the American epic film "The Ten Commandments." The film was nominated for several Academy Awards and won for Best Special Effects. It is considered one of the most popular films of all time.

Vincent starred as Roderick Usher in the 1960 American gothic film "House of Usher." He then starred in the horror film "The Pit and the Pendulum," followed by "Tales of Terror," "The Last Man on Earth," and "Witchfinder General." His comedy films during that decade include "Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine" and its sequel.

In the 1960s, Vincent starred in "The Abominable Dr. Phibes" and its sequel, as well as the horror comedy "Theatre of Blood."

In 1983, Vincent starred in the British comedy horror film "Bloodbath at the House of Death" and the British comedy "House of the Long Shadows." His 1987 portrayal of Nicholas Maranov in the American drama "The Whales of August" won him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male—it was the only award he would ever be nominated for.

In 1990, he played an inventor in the Tim Burton film "Edward Scissorhands."

Television

Vincent Price appeared in episodes of numerous television anthology series such as "Science Fiction Theatre," "General Electric Theater," "Crossroads" and "Playhouse 90." During the 1960s, he began appearing on the American game show "Hollywood Squares" and went on to play guest roles on such shows as the action-adventure series "Daniel Boone" and the spy fiction series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." From 1966 to 1967, he played Edgar "Egghead" Heed on the series "Batman."

In 1971, Vincent had a cameo on the Canadian children's series "The Hilarious House of Frightenstein" and proceeded to guest star on shows such as "Here's Lucy," "The Brady Bunch" and "The Muppet Show." In 1979, he and his wife, Coral, starred in the CBS fantasy drama series "Time Express."

From 1981 to 1989, Vincent hosted the "Mystery!" series on PBS. In 1985, he appeared in the award-winning fantasy anthology "Faerie Tale Theatre."

Radio

From 1947 to 1951, Vincent Price played Simon Templar in the adventure radio program "The Saint." During the 1970s, he hosted the horror mystery radio series "The Price Of Fear" on BBC Radio. In 1975, he and his wife, Coral, performed in the BBC radio play "Night of the Wolf." That decade, he also starred in the syndicated daily radio program "Tales of the Unexplained." From 1979 to 1980, he hosted "Mystery Night" on the anthology series "Sears Radio Theater."

That Unforgettable Voice

Vincent Price was called to do much voice work throughout his career. He provided a monologue for the 1977 song "Black Widow" by American singer Alice Cooper and, that same year recorded a cover of the 1962 Bobby Pickett song "The Monster Mash."

In 1982, Vincent provided voice work for the Michael Jackson song "Thriller" and American director Tim Burton's six-minute film about a boy who enters a fantasy where he is Vincent Price.

In 1985, Vincent voiced Vincent Van Ghoul in the animated Hanna-Barbera television series "The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo" and began appearing in advertisements for Tilex cleanser. The following year, he voiced Professor Ratigan in the Disney animated film "The Great Mouse Detective."

In 1987, he narrated a documentary about amusement parks called "America Screams."

The Love of Art

Vincent Price was an art collector and art historian who served as commissioner of The Indian Arts and Crafts Board. In 1957, The Vincent Price Art Museum was founded in East Los Angeles upon the donation of several pieces of artwork from his personal collection. It now contains over 9,000 objects.

From 1962 to 1971, Sears, Roebuck & Co. offered prints from the Vincent Price Collection of Fine Art.

The Lure of Food

Vincent Price was a gourmet chef. He penned several books on food, including "A Treasury of Great Recipes" in 1965 and "Cooking Price-Wise With Vincent Price" in 1971—the same year he began hosting the British cooking show "Cooking Price-Wise." He went on to release numerous audio tutorials on cooking.

Personal Life

Vincent Price first married actress Edith Barrett in 1938, and they had one son together before divorcing in 1948. The following year, he married costume designer Mary Grant, with whom he had one daughter before they divorced in 1973. He then married Australian-American actress Coral Browne in 1974. She was the widow of actor Philip Pearman when she and Vincent met while filming the British horror comedy "Theatre of Blood" in 1973.

In 1989, Vincent was inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame, which honors notable people from St. Louis.

On October 25, 1993, he died of lung cancer at his Los Angeles home. At the time of his death, he had been struggling with the effects of Parkinson's disease.