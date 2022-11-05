Vincent Pastore Net Worth:

What is Vincent Pastore's Net Worth?

Vincent Pastore is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Vincent Pastore is best known for playing mobster Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on the HBO television crime series "The Sopranos." He has appeared as Italian-American gangsters in a plethora of films, as well, including "Carlito's Way," "The Jerky Boys: The Movie," "Mickey Blue Eyes," "Made," and "Revolver." Pastore's other credits have included the Hulu streaming series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and the reality shows "Celebrity Fit Club," "The Celebrity Apprentice," and "Shark Tank."

Early Life

Vincent Pastore was born on July 14, 1946 in the Bronx borough of New York City to an Italian-American family. He was raised in New Rochelle. After graduating high school, Pastore enlisted in the US Navy as a sailor. Following his service, he returned to school to attend Pace University for three years.

Film Career

After working in the club business for nearly 30 years, Pastore made his first foray into professional acting in the 1988 horror film "Black Roses." The year after that, he appeared in the comedy "True Love." Pastore went on to appear in a whopping eight films in 1990, mostly in minor background roles. Among the films was Martin Scorsese's biographical gangster drama "Goodfellas," which established Pastore as a go-to actor for playing mobsters. He would go on to play mobsters in a long list of films after that, including "Carlito's Way"; "The Jerky Boys: The Movie"; "A Brooklyn State of Mind"; "Mafia!"; "Mickey Blue Eyes"; "Made"; "Serving Sara"; "American Cousins"; "This Thing of Ours"; "Shark Tale"; "Revolver"; "Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn"; "The Family"; and "The Birthday Cake."

Among his other notable film credits, Pastore appeared in "The Hurricane," "Deuces Wild," "The Cookout," "Last Request," "College Road Trip," and "Oy Vey! My Son is Gay!!" He was also in "Staten Island Summer," "Papa," "Vault," and "Bottom of the 9th," among many other titles.

Television Career

Debuting on the small screen in the early 90s, Pastore appeared in episodes of "H.E.L.P." and "Law & Order." As he did on the big screen, he took numerous roles as gangsters throughout the decade, including in episodes of "The Last Don" and "Dellaventura" and in the television films "Gotti" and "Witness to the Mob." In 1999, Pastore began the role for which he would become best known: Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on the HBO crime series "The Sopranos." With the rest of the cast, he shared the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. "The Sopranos" was a massive hit, running for six seasons through 2007. While he was still on the show, Pastore had recurring roles on the FX sitcom "Son of the Beach" and the CBS courtroom dramedy "Queens Supreme." He also appeared in episodes of such shows as "Bull," "Ed," "Grounded for Life," "The Practice," and "Las Vegas," and competed on the fourth season of the reality competition series "Celebrity Fit Club," losing 29 pounds.

Following the end of "The Sopranos," Pastore played the recurring role of Maximus Giambetti on the soap opera "General Hospital" in 2008. Making a return to reality television, he also competed on the first season of "The Celebrity Apprentice" the same year. Pastore went on to have a recurring role on the Disney sitcom "Pair of Kings" from 2010 to 2012. During that span of time, he appeared on the reality shows "Shark Tank" and "Famous Food." Pastore's other television credits have included "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "Hawaii Five-0," and the Hulu streaming series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," in which he played the recurring part of Fat Larry.

Radio and Podcasting

Beyond film and television, Pastore hosted "The Wiseguy Show" on Sirius Satellite Radio for a while. Produced by his "Sopranos" costar Steven Van Zandt, the show offers a celebration of Italian-American culture. In other radio gigs, Pastore has had some stints hosting shows on the New Rochelle station WVOX. Additionally, he launched a podcast with Goumba Johnny in 2020 called "Fuhgeddaboudit with Vinny Pastore."

Personal Life

Pastore was previously married to Nancy Berke, with whom he had a daughter named Renee before getting divorced.

In 2019, Pastore began a tomato sauce business called Vincent Pastore's Italian Sauce. His products are non-GMO and made with San Marzano tomatoes.