What Is Vincent Curatola's Net Worth?

Vincent Curatola is an American actor, writer, producer, and singer who has a net worth of $5 million. Vincent Curatola is best known for playing the role of Johnny Sack on the critically-acclaimed HBO series "The Sopranos" (1999–2007). Vincent also had recurring roles as Anthony Boscorelli on the NBC crime drama "Third Watch" (2004), Judge Thomas Politi on the CBS legal drama "The Good Wife" (2013–2014), and Judge Al Bertuccio on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2015–2020). Curatola has appeared in the films "Fun with Dick and Jane" (2005), "The Hungry Ghosts" (2009), "Frame of Mind" (2009), "Killing Them Softly" (2012), and "Patriots Day" (2016), the TV movies "Gotti" (1996), "Exiled: A Law & Order Movie" (1998) and "Nicky Deuce" (2013), and the television series "Law & Order" (1991; 2000), "Monk" (2009), "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2010), "Blue Bloods" (2014), and "The Blacklist" (2016). He also wrote, produced, and starred in the 1995 short film "Dearly Beloved." As a singer, Vincent has performed with the band Chicago several times.

Early Life

Vincent Curatola was born on August 16, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey. During his youth, he worked as a paperboy, and he met musicians such as Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan, and Wilson Pickett on his paper route. In the late '60s, Vincent formed the band the Young Republic, and they performed at "the Cheetah in Manhattan and every university within a 50- to 100-mile radius." Curatola followed in his father's footsteps and became a masonry contractor, but as he told "New Jersey Monthly" in 2012, "When I was 39—I'm 59 now—my wife said to me, 'Michael Moriarty teaches acting in Manhattan. Why don't you go audit an acting class?'" Though initially he thought "the whole thing seemed ridiculous," Vincent eventually took Maureen's advice.

Career

Curatola made his TV debut in a 1991 episode of "Law & Order," then he starred in the 1995 short film "Dearly Beloved." Next, he appeared in the 1996 HBO movie "Gotti," which earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Made for Television Movie and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television. In 1998, he returned to the "Law & Order" franchise for "Exiled: A Law & Order Movie," and he guest-starred on the series again in 2000. Vincent got his big break when he was cast as Johnny 'Sack' Sacramoni on the HBO series "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007. He appeared in 32 of the show's 86 episodes, and the series won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2004 and 2007 and a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama in 2000. Curatola's first feature film was 2000's "Hot Ice," and in 2003, he appeared in the short film "I Am Woody." In 2004, he played Anthony Boscorelli in four episodes of NBC's "Third Watch."

Vincent appeared in the films "2BPerfectlyHonest" (2004), "The Signs of the Cross" (2005), "Meet the Mobsters" (2005), "Made in Brooklyn" (2007), "The Hungry Ghosts" (2009), "Frame of Mind" (2009), and "Karma, Confessions and Holi" (2009), and he had an uncredited role in the 2005 Jim Carrey-Téa Leoni comedy "Fun with Dick and Jane." Curatola guest-starred on "Life on Mars" (2009), "Monk" (2009), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2009), "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2010), "Person of Interest" (2012), "Elementary" (2014), "Blue Bloods" (2014), "The Blacklist" (2016), and APB" (2017), and he appeared in the 2013 TV movie "Nicky Deuce." He had recurring roles as Judge Thomas Politi on the CBS series "The Good Wife" (2013–2014) and Judge Al Bertuccio on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2015–2020), and he appeared in the films "Killing Them Softly" (2012) and "Patriots Day" (2016). In 2022, Vincent starred in the short film "Final Curtain Call."

Personal Life

Vincent and his wife, Maureen, have a son named Ryan, and he took over Curatola's masonry business. Maureen and Vincent produced the 1995 short film "Dearly Beloved" together, and Curatola also wrote and starred in it. Five of the actors in "Dearly Beloved" ended up appearing on "The Sopranos." In 2007, Vincent starred in a "Sopranos" parody ad alongside Hillary and Bill Clinton for Hillary's presidential exploratory committee. In 2009, Curatola became a member of Chris Christie's Gaming, Sports, and Entertainment subcommittee transition team when Christie was Governor-elect of New Jersey.

Award Nominations

Vincent and his castmates from "The Sopranos" earned Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2003 and 2005.