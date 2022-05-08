Vincent Cassel Net Worth:

What Is Vincent Cassel's Net Worth and Salary?

Vincent Cassel is a French actor, director, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $40 million. Cassel has more than 90 acting credits to his name, including the films "La Haine" (1995), "Ocean's Twelve" (2004), "Ocean's Thirteen" (2007), "Black Swan" (2010), and "Jason Bourne" (2016) and the television series "Westworld" (2020). Vincent voiced Monsieur Hood in "Shrek" (2001) and Diego in the French-language versions of "Ice Age" (2002), "Ice Age: The Meltdown" (2006), "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" (2009), "Ice Age: Continental Drift" (2012), and "Ice Age: Collision Course" (2016). He wrote, directed, and produced the 1997 short "Shabbat Night Fever," and he has also produced the films "Irreversible" (2002), "Satan" (2006), "Our Day Will Come" (2010), "Beauty and the Beast" (2014), "It's Only the End of the World" (2016), "Black Tide" (2018), "The World Is Yours" (2018), and "Les méchants" (2021).

Early Life

Vincent Cassel was born Vincent Crochon on November 23, 1966, in Paris, France. His mother, Sabine Litique, was a journalist, and his father, Jean-Pierre Cassel, was an actor. Vincent's brother, Mathias (also known as "Rockin' Squat"), is a member of the rap group Assassin. He also has a half-sister, Cécile Cassel, who is an actress.

Career

Cassel made his television debut in an 1988 episode of "La belle Anglaise," and his first film was 1989's "Les cigognes n'en font qu'à leur tête." He then appeared in the French films "Métisse" (1993), "Adultery: A User's Guide" (1995), "La Haine (1995), "L'élève" (1996), "The Apartment" (1996), and "Dobermann" (1997), followed by the Italian film "Come mi vuoi" (1997) and the English-language films "The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc" (1999) and "Guest House Paradiso" (1999). Vincent portrayed the Duc d'Anjou in the 1998 Academy Award-nominated film "Elizabeth" alongside Cate Blanchett and Geoffrey Rush, then he appeared in the French films "The Crimson Rivers" (2000), "Brotherhood of the Wolf" (2001), "Paul" (2001), and "Irréversible" (2002) and the English-language films "Birthday Girl" (2001) and "The Reckoning" (2003). In 2004, he co-starred with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Don Cheadle, and Julia Roberts in "Ocean's Twelve," which grossed $363 million at the box office. Cassel reprised the role of François Toulour in 2007's "Ocean's Thirteen," and that year, he also played Kirill Semyonovich in the critically-acclaimed gangster film "Eastern Promises" and appeared in the French film "His Majesty Minor."

Vincent won several awards for his performance as Jacques Mesrine in "Mesrine," which was released in two parts, "Mesrine: L'instinct de mort" ("Mesrine: Killer Instinct") and "Mesrine: L'ennemi public No 1" ("Mesrine: Public Enemy Number One"). He then appeared in the Brazilian films "Adrift" (2009) and "Rio, I Love You" (2014), the English-language films "A Dangerous Method" (2011), "Trance" (2013), "Child 44" (2015), "Partisan Gregori" (2015), and "Tale of Tales" (2015), and the French films "Our Day Will Come" (2010), "The Monk" (2011), "Beauty and the Beast" (2014), "My King" (2015), and "One Wild Moment" (2015). In 2010, Cassel co-starred with Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis in "Black Swan," which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. In 2016, he played Asset in the action-thriller film "Jason Bourne," which brought in $415.5 million at the box office. Vincent portrayed artist Paul Gauguin in the 2017 French film "Gauguin – Voyage de Tahiti," and he played the lead role of Bruno in the 2019 French drama "The Specials." In 2020, he landed the role of Engerraund Serac on the HBO series "Westworld," and he appeared in the French film "A Friendly Tale" and the English-language film "Underwater." In September 2020, it was announced that Cassel had been cast as Julius Caesar in the French family comedy "Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom."

Personal Life

Vincent married his "The Apartment" co-star Monica Bellucci on August 3, 1999, and they welcomed daughters Deva (born September 12, 2004) and Léonie (born May 21, 2010) before divorcing in 2013. On August 24, 2018, Cassel married model Tina Kunakey, who was 21 years old at the time of the wedding, and they have one child, daughter Amazonie (born April 19, 2019). Vincent is fluent in French, English, Italian, Portuguese, and conversational Russian. He held Brazilian citizenship when he spent five years living in Rio de Janeiro. On the subject of religion, Vincent told "Haaretz" in 2020, "I'm totally secular myself, and I have a tremendous respect for life. Which means that I essentially believe in God in a certain sense, but I'm not a Catholic or Jewish or Muslim. I'm without a religion."

Awards and Nominations

Cassel has been nominated for seven César Awards, winning Best Actor (Meilleur acteur) for "L'ennemi public n°1" and "L'instinct de mort" in 2009. His other nominations were for "La haine" (Most Promising Actor and Best Actor), "Sur mes lèvres" (Best Actor), "Mon roi" (Best Actor), "Juste la fin du monde" ("Best Supporting Actor"), and "Hors normes" (Best Actor). Vincent earned an Italian Golden Globe for Best European Actor (Migliore Attore Europeo) for "L'instinct de mort" and "L'ennemi public n°1," a Globes de Cristal Award for Best Actor for "L'instinct de mort," a Tokyo International Film Festival Best Actor Award for "L'ennemi public n°1" and "L'instinct de mort," a Lumiere Award for Best Actor for "L'ennemi public n°1," and an Étoile d'Or for Best Actor for "L'ennemi public n°1" and "L'instinct de mort." He received the Patrick Dewaere Honorary Award at the 2002 Valenciennes International Festival of Action and Adventure Films, and in 2017, he won a Canadian Screen Award for Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Juste la fin du monde."

The "Black Swan" cast earned Best Ensemble nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, CinEuphoria Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Central Ohio Film Critics Association, and the film earned Cassel Best Actor nominations from the CinEuphoria Awards, Italian Online Movie Awards, and "Fangoria" Chainsaw Awards. Vincent has also received nominations from the Australian Film Critics Association Awards (Best Actor for "Partisan"), Chlotrudis Awards (Best Actor for "L'instinct de mort"), Critics' Choice Documentary Awards (Best Narration for "Becoming Cousteau"), European Film Awards (Best European Actor for "Sur mes lèvres"), Irish Film and Television Awards (Best International Actor for "L'ennemi public n°1"), Italian Online Movie Awards (Best Supporting Actor for "Eastern Promises"), NRJ Ciné Awards (Sexiest Actor for "Blueberry" and "Ocean's Twelve"), Riviera International Film Festival (Best Actor for "Juste la fin du monde"), and Sannio FilmFest (Best Actor for "L'ennemi public n°1" and "L'instinct de mort").