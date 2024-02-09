What is Vicky McClure's Net Worth?

Vicky McClure is an English actress, model, and presenter who has a net worth of $4 million. Vicky McClure is known for her roles in films and series like "Line of Duty," "This is England," "A Room for Romeo Brass," "Broadchurch," "Filth and Wisdom," "Hummingbird," and "The Replacement," among others.

Early Life

Vicky Lee McClure was born on May 8, 1983 in the Wollaton area of Nottingham, England. Her mother worked as a hairdresser while her father was a joiner. She grew up with her older sister, Jenny, and was educated at Fernwood School. Beginning at age three, she took dance lessons and auditioned for the Central Junior Television Workshop when she was 11 years old. While there, she was coached and mentored by fellow Nottingham-born actress, Samantha Morton. At the age of 16, she successfully auditioned for entry to the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts but her family could not afford the tuition fees. She thus continued training at the Workshop. She later enrolled in a drama foundation course at the local college.

Career

At the age of 15, McClure was asked to audition for a part in Shane Meadow's independent film "A Room for Romeo Brass." She was the youngest person to audition and ended up landing the role. She then secured an agent but did not have any further acting work for the next four years. After finishing high school, she worked in retail and considered giving up her acting aspirations. However, she then got a part-time office job in Nottingham which allowed her the ability to audition for parts, mostly in London.

For around a year and a half, McClure took a number of walk-on parts in soap operas and on daytime television. In 2006, she landed her big break when she was cast in the "This is England" film as character Lorraine "Lol" Jenkins. She has since stated the making of the film was highly improvised and involved constant laughing with the other members of the cast on set. Over the next nine years, McClure continued appearing as Jenkins in further iterations of "This is England." For her 2011 performance in "This is England '86," she won the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress and the Royal Television Society Award for Best Actress.

McClure's role in "This is England" helped launch her career. In 2008, she appeared as Juliette in the film "Filth and Wisdom," the first feature film directed by Madonna. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. In 2010, she appeared in the British miniseries "Five Daughters. The following year, she appeared in an episode of "The Body Farm" and "This is England '88." In 2012, she appeared in one episode of "True Love."

McClure's next major role came when she was cast in "Line of Duty" as Kate Fleming. The series is a British police procedural show and McClure appeared in six seasons of the show from 2012 to 2021. For her work on the show, she won the Best Actress award at the TV Choice Awards in 2021.

While on "Line of Duty," McClure also appeared in the first season of "Broadchurch" in 2013 and in the films "Svengali" and "Hummingbird/Redemption." In 2015, she appeared in the film "Convenience" and "This is England '90," the last in the series. In 2016, she appeared in "The Secret Agent" and then in "The Replacement" in 2017. The following year, she had roles in "Action Team" and "Mother's Day." In 2019, she had a guest-starring role in an episode of "I Am Nicola" and appeared as herself in "Charity Shop Sue."

Beginning in 2020, McClure began appearing as Mrs. Jones in the series "Alex Rider." From 2022 to 2024, she appeared in "Trigger Point" as character Lana Washington. She also appeared as character Stella Tomlinson in the ITV drama series "Without Sin."

Personal Life

McClure lives in Nottingham with Welsh director Jonny Owen. They announced their engagement on December 28, 2017 and were married on August 11, 2023. McClure has close friendships with other stars like Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar. She also has remained close with many of her "This is England" co-stars and is friends with Perry Fitzpatrick, an English actor whom she has worked with numerous times over the past decades.

In 2013, McClure opened the Hogarth Teenage Cancer Trust unit at Nottingham City Hospital. She has remained an avid supporter of the Teenage Cancer Trust since then. In 2023, McClure was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2023 Birthday Honors for services to drama and to charity. In December of that year, she received the award from King Charles at the Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

In August 2022, McClure was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Letters by the University of Nottingham for her work with Our Dementia Choir, an organization she formed in 2019 after her late grandmother's diagnosis of Alzheimer's taught her about the healing power of music. The choir was comprised of other individuals suffering from the disease and culminated in a performance in front of 2,000 people at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall. She made a documentary about the experience and also is an Alzheimer's Society Ambassador. The choir later performed in front of 20,000 people at the Splendour Festival in Nottingham's Wollaton Hall. She had been previously awarded an honorary Doctorate of Arts by Nottingham Trent University during 2015 in recognition of her contributions to the acting profession and charitable work in Nottingham.