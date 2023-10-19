Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1.5 Million Date of Birth: Mar 17, 1960 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Cincinnati Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.562 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Singer-songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Vicki Lewis' Net Worth

What is Vicki Lewis' Net Worth?

Vicki Lewis is an American actress who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Vicki Lewis is best known for playing the role of Beth on the TV series "NewsRadio."

After graduating from the University of Cincinnati – College-Conservatory of Music with a degree in musical theater, Vicki moved to New York and worked in shows on and off of Broadway. Her first big role came in the TV series "CBS Schoolbreak Special," in 1985. In 1992 she had a recurring role in the series "Home Improvement."

In 1995 Vicki Lewis began starring as Beth in the NBC sitcom "NewsRadio." Between 1995 and 1999 she appeared in 94 of the show's 97 episodes over five seasons. The show was a hit when it aired and would go on to become beloved in syndication.

Next, Vicki starred in the series "Mission Hill," from 1999 to 2002 and then "Three Sisters," from 2001 to 2002. Lewis starred in the TV series "Betsy's Kindergarten Adventures" 2007 to 2010 and as Ms. Joy Bitterman on the series "Sonny with a Chance" from 2009 to 2010. She has also starred in the movies "I'll Do Anything," "Godzilla," "Breakfast of Champions," "Pushing Tin," "California Dreaming," and "The Ugly Truth." Lewis has lent her voice to "Finding Nemo," "Rugrats," and more. As a singer she released her debut solo studio album "East of Midnight" in 2010.

Early Life

Vicki Lewis was born on March 17, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents Jim and Marlene Lewis. Her father worked as an air traffic supervisor while her mother was a nursing administrator. She grew up with her sister, Denise, and attended Anderson High School in Cincinnati. She graduated in 1978 and then enrolled at the University of Cincinnati – College of the Conservatory of Music where she studied musical theater. After receiving her diploma, she decided to move to New York City in pursuit of a career in acting and theater.

Career

Lewis began her career working in various on and off-Broadway shows. Over the years, she has appeared in "City of Angels" and "My One and Only" in Los Angeles. She has performed as a soloist with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Some of her Broadway credits include "I Can Get It For You Wholesale," "Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?," "Snoopy!!! The Musical," "Damn Yankees," "Chicago," "The Crucible," and "Anastasia." In the latter production, she was the final actress to star on Broadway as character Countess Lili. She also appeared with Peter Gallagher and Patti LuPone in "Pal Joey" at the New York City Century. In 2007, Lewis won the Ovation Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's "Hotel C'est L'amour."

Lewis was also part of the one-night celebrity performed staging of Howard Ashman's unproduced musical "Dreamstuff." The musical was re-imagined by Ashman's partners Marsha Malamet and Dennis Green and was performed one night only at Los Angeles's Hayworth Theatre as part of the Bruno Kirby celebrity reading series. In 2022, she played multiple characters in "Between the Lines" off-Broadway.

Lewis has also had a successful film and television career. She began her television career in the mid-1980s when she appeared in an episode of "CBS Schoolbreak Special" in 1985. In 1992, she was cast in a three-episode recurring role in "Home Improvement." In 1993, she appeared in "Murphy Brown" and "Grace Under Fire." The following year, she had roles in "Phenom" and "Seinfeld." In 1995, she was cast in an episode of "The 5 Mrs. Buchanans."

The same year, Lewis also landed what would become her most well-known role when she was cast in "NewsRadio" as the character of Beth. She remained on the popular show form 1995 to 1999, appearing in 94 total episodes. While on the show, she also appeared in "Caroline in the City" in 1996. Beginning in 1997, Lewis began voicing various characters on the animated series "Rugrats." She voiced four total characters over six episodes. In 1998, she voiced a character in an episode of "Hercules." In 1999, she appeared in an episode of "The Norm Show" and also voiced a character in "The Wild Thornberrys." She also began voicing various characters on "Mission Hill" the same year. In 2001, she landed a recurring role on "Three Sisters," appearing in 18 total episodes until 2002. In 2007, she voiced the character of Molly in "Betsy's Kindergarten Adventures." She also appeared in episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Come on Over" the same year. In 2008, she appeared in "Dirt" and "Til Death." The following year, she appeared in "Bones" and "Sonny with a Chance," along with "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Throughout the 2010s, she appeared in or voiced characters in "How I Met Your Mother," "Doll & Em," "Austin & Ally," "Complete Works," "Angie Tribeca," "Making History," "The Blacklist," and "The Goldbergs."

Lewis's career in film began in the 1990s. In 1994, she appeared in "I'll Do Anything." The next year, she had a role in the television film "Bye Bye Birdie" followed by a role in "Mouse Hunt" in 1997. In 1998, she appeared in "Godzilla" and then had roles in "Breakfast of Champions" and "Pushing Tin" in 1999. In 2000, she voiced a character in "An Extremely Goofy Movie." In 2003, she voiced the characters of Deb and Flo in "Finding Nemo."

In 2007, Leis appeared in "California Dreaming" and "The Last Day of Summer." The next year, she appeared in "Justice League: The New Frontier" and "Roadside Romeo." In 2009, she had roles in "Wonder Woman," "Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts," and "The Ugly Truth." In 2010, she appeared in "Alpha and Omega" and "Den Brother." She had a role in "I Married Who?" in 2012. In 2014, Lewis voiced the character of Drizelda in "Tom and Jerry: The Lost Dragon." In 2016, she voiced both Deb and Flo in "Finding Dory."

Additionally, she has produced some of her own music. Her debut solo album, "East of Midnight," was released in May of 2010. The electric rock album has songs penned by Lewis as well as three cover songs.

Personal Life

Lewis was in a long-term relationship with Nick Nolte. The two met during the filming of "I'll Do Anything" and dated from 1994 to 2003. She then began dating sound designer, Philip G. Allen. They married in 2008.