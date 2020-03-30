Vanessa Morgan net worth: Vanessa Morgan is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $1 million. She is perhaps best known for starring as Toni Topaz on the TV series Riverdale.

Vanessa Morgan was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada in March 1992. She made her acting debut in the TV movie A Diva's Christmas Carol in 2000. Morgan starred as Amanda Pierce on the television series The Latest Buzz from 2007 to 2010. She had a recurring role on the TV series A.N.T. Farm in 2012 and starred as Sarah on the series My Babysitter's a Vampire from 2011 to 2012. From 2014 to 2015 she starred as Bird on the television series Finding Carter. Vanessa Morgan starred as Lyria on the TV series The Shannara Chronicles in 2017. In 2017 she began starring as Toni Topaz on the series Riverdale. Morgan won Teen Choice Awards in 2018 for Choice TV: Breakout Star and Choice: Scene Stealer for Riverdale. She married baseball player Michael Kopech in 2020.