What is Vanessa Kirby's Net Worth?

Vanessa Kirby is an English actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Vanessa Kirby began her career in theater, performing in productions at the Royal National Theatre and the Royal Court Theatre. Kirby gained international recognition for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the Netflix series "The Crown" (2016-2017), earning a BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also appeared in films such as "About Time" (2013), "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" (2018), and "Hobbs & Shaw" (2019). In 2020, Kirby delivered a powerful performance in the film "Pieces of a Woman," portraying a woman coping with the loss of her newborn child. Her role earned her widespread critical praise and nominations for an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Early Life

Vanessa Kirby was born on April 18, 1988 in Wimbledon, London. Her mother, Jane Kirby, had many connections in the industry she eventually looked to work into. Jane was a "Country Living" magazine writer, giving her many connections to people in the industry. Her father, Roger Kirby, was a surgeon and later President of the Royal Society of Medicine. She has two siblings, Joe and Juliet.

For primary school, Vanessa Kirby attended Lady Eleanor Holles School. She later applied to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, but she was turned down. As a result, Kirby took a gap year to work in an AIDS hospice in South Africa. She went on to study English at the University of Exeter.

Career

Shortly after graduating from the University of Exeter, Kirby revisited her passion for theater and was signed to a talent agency. Theater director David Thacker immediately gave her three back-to-back starring roles in 2010. She starred in "All My Sons" by Arthur Miller, "Ghosts" by Henrik Ibsen, and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by William Shakespeare. For her role in "All My Sons," Kirby won the BIZA Rising Star Award at the Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards.

In 2011, Kirby appeared at the National Theatre for the first time, starring in "Women Beware Women" by Thomas Middleton. That sae year, she starred in "The Acid Test" by Anya Reiss at the Royal Court Theatre. 2011 was a fruitful year for Kirby, as she also made her television debut in two BBC series: "The Hour" and "Great Expectations."

In 2013, Kirby landed a supporting role in the romantic comedy film, About Time," starring Rachel McAdams. In summer 2014, Kirby played Stella Kowalski in "A Streetcar Named Desire," alongside Gillian Anderson and Ben Foster. With this role, Kirby won Best Supporting Actress at the Whatsonstage Awards.

Despite her back-to-back successes, Kirby's biggest year of her career was 2015. She rose to international prominence with her character Princess Margaret for Netflix's first original Biritsh series "The Crown." This performance caused Kirby to be nominated for Best supporting Actress in 2017 at the BAFTA TV Awards. She also won an award for season two in 2018. This year, she had numerous other roles, such as having supporting roles in "Everest," "Jupiter Ascending," Bone in the Throat," and "The Dresser."

Kirby's most successful movie performance came in 2020 with Kornél Mundruzcó's "Pieces of a Woman." Kirby played Martha, a woman grappling with grief in a film centered arround the trauma that comes with baby loss. For this performance, Kirby won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Kirby received various other nominations, such as the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

In 2021, with her sister Juliet, Kirby cofounded a London-based production company named Aluna Entertainment. Later that year, it made a deal with Netflix. Also in 2021, Kirby played the leading role in "Italian Studies," which was produced by her own company and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

After the release of "Italian Studies," Kirby took a break from film to host the "True Spies" podcast alongside Hayley Atwell, Sophia Di Martino, and Daisy Ridley. The podcast is centered around stories of real spies and their missions.

In February 2024, Kirby joined the notorious Marvel Cinematic University to play Susan Storm / Invisible Woman in the film "The Fantastic Four," with a release date of July 25, 2025. In March 2024, Kirby was also announced to play Lynette, the leading role in the Netflix adaption of "The Night Always Comes," based on the Willy Vlautin novel.

Personal Life

From 2015 to 2019, Kirby was in a relationship with actor Callum Turner. Since 2022, Kirby has been in a relationship with Paul Rabil, an American former professional lacrosse player, co-founder, and President of Premier Lacrosse League.