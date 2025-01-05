What is Vanessa Ferlito's Net Worth?

Vanessa Ferlito is an American actress who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Vanessa Ferlito is known for her roles on the television series "Graceland," "NCIS: New Orleans," "CSI: NY," and "24." She has also acted in many films, including "On_Line," "Man of the House," "Death Proof," "Nothing Like the Holidays," and "All Mistakes Buried." Among her other roles, Ferlito appeared in the 2024 Netflix miniseries "Griselda."

Early Life

Vanessa Ferlito was born on December 28, 1977 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. She is of Italian descent. When Ferlito was two years of age, her father died from a heroin overdose; she was subsequently raised by her mother, who eventually remarried. Ferlito's stepfather owned a hair salon in Brooklyn.

Television Career

Ferlito had her first television role in 2001, playing the guest role of Tina Francesco in a season-three episode of HBO's "The Sopranos." She would later reprise the role in an episode of the show's fifth season in 2004. Between her two appearances on "The Sopranos," Ferlito had guest roles on "Third Watch" and "Law & Order," and appeared opposite John Leguizamo in the HBO television film "Undefeated." Additionally, from 2003 to 2004, she played the recurring role of Claudia Hernandez on the Fox action series "24." In the latter year, Ferlito began her first main role on television, playing Aiden Burn on the CBS police procedural series "CSI: NY." Previously, she had appeared as the character in an episode of "CSI: Miami." Ferlito played Aiden Burn for the first two seasons of "CSI: NY" through 2006.

Ferlito landed her next main role on the small screen in 2013, when she began playing FBI Agent Catherine DeMarco on the USA Network series "Graceland." She starred alongside Daniel Sunjata, Aaron Tveit, Manny Montana, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Serinda Swan. "Graceland" ran for three seasons before it was canceled in 2015. Subsequently, from 2016 to 2021, Ferlito played the main role of Tammy Gregorio in seasons three through seven of CBS's "NCIS: New Orleans." In 2023, she began playing the main role of Lorraine Colavito on the Max comedy series "Bookie." The following year, Ferlito appeared opposite Sofía Vergara in the biographical crime drama miniseries "Griselda," about the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. The miniseries premiered on Netflix.

Film Career

Ferlito made her big-screen debut in early 2002 with a role in the drama "On_Line." Later in the year, she appeared in Spike Lee's drama "25th Hour." Ferlito next had small parts in the superhero film "Spider-Man 2" and the coming-of-age film "The Tollbooth," both in 2004. The year after that, she appeared in the crime comedy "Man of the House" and the crime thriller "Shadowboxer." In 2007, Ferlito had a memorable role in Quentin Tarantino's slasher film "Death Proof," with Rosario Dawson; she also appeared alongside Dawson that year in the rape-revenge thriller "Descent." Ferlito next played the sister of Freddy Rodriguez's character in the 2008 Christmas film "Nothing Like the Holidays."

In 2009, Ferlito played a prostitute in Tyler Perry's "Madea Goes to Jail" and an acquaintance of Amy Adams's character Julie in Nora Ephron's "Julie & Julia." The following year, she played Wall Street trader Audrey in Oliver Stone's "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps," a sequel to Stone's 1987 film "Wall Street." In 2012, Ferlito played a rape survivor named Sylvia in the black comedy crime film "Stand Up Guys," starring Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, and Alan Arkin. She went on to star opposite Sam Trammell in the crime drama "All Mistakes Buried," which came out in 2015. At the end of the decade, Ferlito appeared in another crime drama, "Duke."

Personal Life

In 2007, Ferlito gave birth to a son named Vince, whom she raised as a single mother. When she's not acting, Ferlito likes to hike, bike, and practice yoga.