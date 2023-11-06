Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Nov 10, 1966 (56 years old) Place of Birth: London Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.727 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: England 💰 Compare Vanessa Angel's Net Worth

What Is Vanessa Angel's Net Worth?

Vanessa Angel is an English actress and former model who has a net worth of $3 million. Vanessa Angel is probably best known for playing Lisa on the USA Network series "Weird Science" (1994–1998) and Claudia in the 1996 film "Kingpin." Angel has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "Spies Like Us" (1985), "Killer Instinct" (1991), "Kissing a Fool" (1998), "The Perfect Score" (2004), and "Hall Pass" (2011), the TV movies "Sabretooth" (2002), "Puppet Master vs Demonic Toys" (2004), and "Hello Ladies: The Movie" (2014), and the television series "Reasonable Doubts" (1992–1993), "Stargate SG-1" (2000), "Crown Lake" (2019), and "Sons of Thunder" (2019–2020). In 2009, she launched the clothing line VANE LA.

Early Life

Vanessa Angel was born Vanessa Madeline Angel on November 10, 1966, in London, England. She is the daughter of Peter and Elizabeth Angel, and her father worked as a stockbroker. When Vanessa was a teenager, a model management agent discovered her in a London cafe. She signed with Ford Models and relocated to New York City. During her time as a model, Angel graced the covers of magazines such as "Cosmopolitan" and "Vogue," and she also signed a contract to be the Diet Pepsi Girl.

Career

Vanessa made her film debut in 1985's "Spies Like Us," which starred Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd and was directed by John Landis. She guest-starred on "The Equalizer" (1988), "Baywatch" (1991), "On the Air" (1992), "Raven" (1992), "Melrose Place" (1993), "Murder, She Wrote" (1993), "Time Trax" (1994), and "Veronica's Closet" (1997), and she appeared in the 1992 miniseries "Lady Boss" and the 1993 TV movie "The Cover Girl Murders."

From 1992 to 1993, Angel had a recurring role as Det. Peggy Elliott on the NBC police drama "Reasonable Doubts," and from 1994 to 1998, she starred as Lisa on the USA Network series "Weird Science." The series was based on the 1985 film of the same name, and it aired 88 episodes over five seasons.

In 1995, she landed the role of Xena in a guest-starring starring role on "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," but after she had to decline the part due to an illness, Lucy Lawless was cast in the role. Vanessa appeared in the films "Another Chance" (1989), "King of New York" (1990), "Killer Instinct" (1991), "Sleep with Me" (1994), "Cityscrapes: Los Angeles" (1994), and "Made Men" (1999), and she co-starred with Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid, and Bill Murray in 1996's "Kingpin" and with David Schwimmer and Jason Lee in 1998's "Kissing a Fool."

Angel guest-starred on "Stargate SG-1" (2000), "The Division" (2003), "Entourage" (2005), and "Saving Grace" (2009), and she starred in the TV movies "Partners" (2000), "Sabretooth" (2002), "Puppet Master vs Demonic Toys" (2004), "Criminal Intent" (2005), and "Planet Raptor" (2007). She appeared in the films "Enemies of Laughter" (2000), "G-Men from Hell" (2000), "Camouflage" (2001), "Firetrap" (2001), "Out for Blood" (2004), "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2" (2004), "Raging Sharks" (2005), "The Good Humor Man" (2005), "Popstar" (2005), "Monster Night" (2006), "Blind Ambition" (2008), and "Endless Bummer" (2009), and she co-starred with Erika Christensen, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson in 2004's "The Perfect Score." Vanessa starred in the TV movies "Christmas Spirit" (2011), "Hello Ladies: The Movie" (2014), and "My Summer Prince" (2016), guest-starred on "Californication" (2012) and "Being Mary Jane" (2017), and played Dr. Lewis on "Crown Lake" (2019) and Jackie on "Sons of Thunder" (2019–2020).

In 2011, she co-starred with Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Jenna Fischer, and Christina Applegate in the 2011 comedy "Hall Pass," which was helmed by "Kingpin" directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly. Angel then appeared in the films "Cougar Hunting" (2011), "Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft" (2013), "National Lampoon Presents: Surf Party" (2013), "Lockhart" (2015), "Lycan" (2015), "Trouble Sleeping" (2018), "Behind the Walls" (2018), "Sweet Inspirations" (2019), "Merry Ex-Mas" (2022), and "Sins of the Preacher's Wife" (2023).

Personal Life

Vanessa married Rick Otto on April 6, 1996, and they welcomed daughter India on March 10, 2001. The couple divorced in 2019. India attended the University of Southern California, where she played on the women's basketball team.