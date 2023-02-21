Tyne Daly Net Worth

What Is Tyne Daly's Net Worth?

Tyne Daly is an American stage and screen actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Tyne Daly is best known for playing Detective Mary Beth Lacey on the police procedural "Cagney & Lacey" (1982–1988), Alice Henderson on the period drama "Christy" (1994–1995), and Maxine Gray on the legal drama "Judging Amy"(1999–2005). Daly is well-known for being a feminist role model and has been upfront about the importance of maintaining a natural appearance as she gets older and more mature. Tyne has more than 100 acting credits to her name, including the films "The Enforcer" (1976), "Movers & Shakers" (1985), "Hello, My Name Is Doris" (2015), "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), and "Basmati Blues" (2017), the television series "Murphy Brown" (2018), and the TV movies "Intimate Strangers" (1977), "The Women's Room" (1980), "Scattered Dreams" (1993), "Bye Bye Birdie" (1995), and "Georgia O'Keeffe" (2009). Daly has also performed on Broadway, appearing in productions of "That Summer – That Fall" (1967), "Gypsy" (1989), "The Seagull" (1992), "Rabbit Hole" (2006), "Master Class" (2011), "Mothers and Sons" (2014), and "It Shoulda Been You" (2015). Tyne won a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for "Gypsy" and earned Tony nominations for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for "Rabbit Hole" and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for "Mothers and Sons." Daly was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011.

Early Life

Tyne Daly was born Ellen Tyne Daly on February 21, 1946, in Madison, Wisconsin. She is the daughter of Mary Hope and James Daly, who were both actors. Tyne has three siblings, sisters Pegeen and Mary, and brother Tim, and Tim is an actor best known for starring as Joe Hackett on the NBC sitcom "Wings," Dr. Peter "Pete" Wilder on the ABC medical drama "Private Practice," and Henry McCord on the CBS political drama "Madam Secretary." Daly grew up in Rockland County, New York, where she performed in summer stock productions alongside her family. Tyne was 15 years old when she earned her Equity Card. Daly attended Brandeis University in Massachusetts and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.

Career

Daly made her TV debut in a 1954 episode of "Foreign Intrigue," then she guest-starred on "General Hospital" (1968), "The Virginian" (1968), "Judd, for the Defense" (1969), and "The Mod Squad" (1969). Her first film was 1969's "John and Mary," and she followed it with "Angel Unchained" (1970), "Play It As It Lays" (1972), "The Adulteress" (1973), "The Enforcer" (1976), "Speedtrap (1977), and "Telefon" (1977). In the '70s, Tyne guest-starred on "Medical Center" (1970–1975), "Ironside" (1970), "McMillan & Wife" (1971), "Mission: Impossible" (1971), "The Rookies" (1973–1976), "The Streets of San Francisco" (1974), and "Barnaby Jones" (1974), and she earned her first Primetime Emmy nomination for the 1977 TV movie "Intimate Strangers."

From 1982 to 1988, she starred as Detective Mary Beth Lacey on the CBS series "Cagney & Lacey" alongside Sharon Gless. The series aired 125 episodes over seven seasons (as well as four TV movies), and Daly won four Primetime Emmys for her performance. Tyne appeared in the films "Zoot Suit" (1981), "The Aviator" (1985), "Movers & Shakers" (1985), "The Lay of the Land" (1997), and "The Autumn Heart" (1999), and she received a Primetime Emmy nomination for guest-starring in a 1991 episode of "Wings."

From 1994 to 1995, Daly starred as Alice Henderson on the CBS series "Christy," which earned her a Primetime Emmy in 1996. She portrayed Mae Peterson in the 1995 ABC adaptation of the stage musical "Bye Bye Birdie," and from 1999 to 2005, she played Maxine Gray on the CBS series "Judging Amy" alongside Amy Brenneman. "Judging Amy" aired 138 episodes over six seasons, and Tyne received six Primetime Emmy nominations for her performance, winning in 2003. Tyne appeared in the films "The Simian Line" (2000) and "A Piece of Eden" (2000) and the TV movies "The Wedding Dress" (2001), "Undercover Christmas" (2003), and "Georgia O'Keeffe" (2009), then she guest-starred on "Grey's Anatomy" (2009; 2019), "Burn Notice" (2010), "Modern Family" (2014), "Madam Secretary" (2019), and "Mom" (2021). She co-starred with Sally Field in 2015's "Hello, My Name Is Doris," and she played Anne-Marie Hoag in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which grossed $880.2 million at the box office. Next, Daly appeared in the feature films "Basmati Blues" (2017), "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (2018), "A Bread Factory, Part One" (2018), and "A Bread Factory, Part Two" (2018), and she was a series regular on the 2018 "Murphy Brown" revival.

Personal Life

Tyne married actor/director Georg Stanford Brown on June 26, 1966, and they divorced in 1990. They welcomed three daughters together, Alisabeth (born December 12, 1968), Kathryne (born February 10, 1971), and Alexandra (born October 1, 1985). Kathryne is an actress, and she had a recurring role as Zola Knox on "Judging Amy."

Awards and Nominations

Daly has earned 16 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Cagney & Lacey" in 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1988 and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Christy" in 1996 and "Judging Amy" in 2003. She received four Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for "Cagney & Lacey" and one for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Christy," and she earned two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for "Judging Amy." Tyne was inducted into the Online Film & Television Association TV Hall of Fame in 2006, and the organization nominated her for Best Actress in a New Drama Series (2000) and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2000, 2002, and 2003) for "Judging Amy" and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture or Miniseries (2010) for "Georgia O'Keeffe."

"Judging Amy" also earned Daly a "TV Guide" Award for Supporting Actress of the Year in a Drama Series (and a nomination for Favorite Actress in a New Series), a Viewers for Quality Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Quality Drama Series, a Women in Film Lucy Award (shared with Amy Brenneman), and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Series, Drama. Tyne and her "Cagney & Lacey" co-star Sharon Gless received TV Land Award nominations for Favorite Crimestopper Duo (2004), Coolest Crime Fighting Team (2006), and Favorite Lady Gumshoe (2007). In 2019, Daly earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female for "A Bread Factory: Part One" and an International Cinephile Society Award nomination for Best Actress for "A Bread Factory: Part One" and "A Bread Factory: Part Two." Tyne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

Real Estate

In 2003 Tyne paid $820,000 for a home in Los Angeles. Today this home is worth around $2 million.